Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates first permanent campus of L’ÉCOLE Middle East in Dubai

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of The Executive Council of Dubai, inaugurated the first permanent campus of ‘L’ÉCOLE Middle East’ in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative ecosystem part of TECOM Group PJSC. A prestigious school of jewelry arts accessible to everyone, the new campus marks a significant milestone in L'ÉCOLE's plan to expand its global footprint, enhance its impact in the region, and engage a broader audience by leveraging Dubai’s rich cultural diversity.



Commenting on the occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted Dubai’s growing reputation as a global centre for design and creativity and a destination for institutions, companies, and brands from across the world. “Dubai offers an environment that fosters business enterprise and creativity and provides opportunities to exchange expertise in various creative fields. The establishment of L'ÉCOLE’s first headquarters in the Middle East in Dubai underscores the city’s pivotal role in the creative industries and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Her Highness said. L'ÉCOLE serves as a leading educational and training platform for introducing the public to jewelry culture and expanding the creative horizons for artisans and designers, enhancing their skills, promoting a knowledge-based and innovative-driven economy, and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.



The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Dubai Culture, Dubai Design District (d3),Nicolas Bos, Global President & CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels; Lise MacDonald, Global President of L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts; Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East & India; and Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East.



L'ÉCOLE Middle East has launched its operations by introducing 13 public courses and opening of its first regional exhibition, ‘Gold and Treasures: 3000 Years of Chinese Ornaments,’ running from 26 April to 10 August. This exhibition showcases a curated selection of 100 masterpieces from the renowned Mengdiexuan Collection, one of Hong Kong’s premier private art collections, spanning over three millennia of goldsmithing work in China. Accompanying these artifacts, visitors will also find crystal and gold nuggets from the L'ÉCOLE collection, which emphasise the natural forms of this precious metal.



Meticulously researched, the courses at L'ÉCOLE Middle East provide a unique opportunity to explore jewelry design’s art, history, and intricacies under the guidance of expert instructors and industry professionals. As part of its commitment to social responsibility, L'ÉCOLE Middle East will donate 100% of the proceeds from its public courses and talks to Dubai Cares. This renowned philanthropic organisation is dedicated to improving access to quality education for children and young people in developing countries, focusing on the education sector.



Located in the Dubai Design District, the new campus designed by Constance Guisset exemplifies L’ÉCOLE's core values of craftsmanship, heritage, and creativity. The campus design aligns with L’ÉCOLE’s distinctive educational approach, structured around its three foundational pillars: Art History of Jewelry, The World of Gemstones, and Savoir-Faire. This structure ensures a comprehensive and immersive learning experience that enriches students’ understanding and appreciation of jewelry arts.









