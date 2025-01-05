Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The Desert’ festival

Organised by Dubai Culture under the theme ‘Where Stories Come to Life,’ event running until 12 January aims to support creative talent in the local film industry

Her Highness: The festival celebrates the authenticity of Dubai’s identity, its dynamic spirit, and future aspirations, fostering intellectual dialogue

“Cinema has the profound ability to shape generations rooted in values while addressing the aspirations and challenges of societies and preserving the rich history of nations”

Drawing inspiration from the Ghaf tree, the festival also features an array of musical performances, live shows, and heritage displays



Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the fourth edition of the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival. Organised by Dubai Culture in the Al Marmoom Desert Reserve, the event seeks to advance the local film industry by providing an innovative platform that supports talented creatives, encouraging them to express their visions and showcase their works and productions to a wider audience.

The festival, an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, features screenings of over 80 feature films. Running until 12 January under the theme ‘Where Stories Come to Life,’ the event will also host interactive workshops, panel discussions, and talks with a distinguished group of directors, artists, and film industry experts.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa emphasised that Dubai has excelled in attracting leading directors and talents in the film industry thanks to its extensive capabilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and unique creative environment that fosters innovation. She highlighted that, through its ambitious projects and initiatives, the emirate continues to enhance its global leadership, solidify its standing as a cultural and artistic capital, and establish itself as a premier destination for cinematic content creation and production.

“Cinema is one of the most powerful expressions of human creativity, distinguished by its unique visual language that seamlessly blends technical mastery with artistic purpose. It has the profound ability to shape generations rooted in values while addressing the aspirations and challenges of societies and preserving the rich history and culture of nations,” Her Highness said.

She added: “The Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival is a remarkable addition to Dubai’s artistic and cinematic landscape through its exceptional cultural experiences and high-quality cinematic works, celebrating the authenticity of Dubai’s identity, vibrant energy, and ambitious future aspirations.

“Reflecting the beauty of our heritage, the essence of our culture, and the depth of our history, the festival’s significance lies in its role as a catalyst for intellectual dialogue, a bridge for cultural exchange, and a source of inspiration for emerging talents. It nurtures creativity; encourages filmmakers to explore the latest industry trends, practices, and opportunities, contributing to fostering a new generation capable of advancing this vital sector, which stands as a cornerstone of Dubai’s thriving creative economy.”

Immersive Experience Zone

Sheikha Latifa took an elaborate tour of the festival, exploring, among other highlights, an Immersive Experience Zone. The zone showcased digital artworks created using Artificial Intelligence, in addition to inspiring murals, and installations featuring the work of artists Ghaleb Hawila, Abdullah Lutfi, and Mikhail Antykov.

Her Highness also visited the festival’s dedicated pavilions for workshops, seminars, and family-friendly activities and the ‘VIP Barzah’ area, where she engaged with artists participating in the event, commending their creativity and the diversity of their artistic works. She praised the powerful messages and concepts conveyed through their creations, which reflect a wide array of unique perspectives and artistic visions.

Audiences at the Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival will be able to enjoy a curated selection of films chosen from amongst 240 submissions, including notable entries competing for the Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition awards across four categories: documentaries, animation, live-action, and films made using Artificial Intelligence.

The festival’s programme includes more than 30 workshops led by renowned creatives and cinema experts, including four workshops organised by the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University. It also offers a diverse array of seminars, panel discussions, and activities tailored to inspire young talents and encourage them to embark on professional careers across the cinema and the arts sectors.

Array of activities

Inspired by the iconic Ghaf tree, the festival serves as a platform to strengthen intercultural engagement and raise environmental awareness by encouraging visitors to explore the Al Marmoom Desert, a treasured nature reserve and one of Dubai’s key cultural landmarks. The event features a wide array of activities, including performing arts, musical and heritage shows, and interactive experiences such as ‘Create Your Own AI Movie.’ Visitors can also visit the planetarium for a stargazing session, or take in the reserve’s stunning landscapes on a safari bus tour. A photography competition is also sure to add to the excitement.

Dubai Culture dedicates significant space to showcasing traditional crafts and elements of local heritage, reflecting its commitment to promoting cultural authenticity at artistic and cultural events across the emirate. Additionally, attendees can savour traditional cuisine in a heritage-rich and creatively designed setting.

The festival is held in collaboration with an extensive list of partners, including Dubai Mounted Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, The Climate Tribe, Lina Kattan, Emirates Airlines, Zayed University, Sandooq Al Watan, Emirates Photography Society, Maraya, Freej, Ferjan Dubai, and Immersee.

