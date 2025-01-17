Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, inaugurated the multi-sensory exhibition ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’ at the Summer Garden of ICD Brookfield Place.

Organised in collaboration with the ICD Brookfield Place Arts Programme, which highlights the transformative role of the arts in enriching everyday life and promoting local, regional, and international talent, the exhibition will run until 22nd February.

The immersive exhibition features a captivating collection of artworks by contemporary artists from around the world. Visitors are invited to explore their personal connection to the fleeting, universal moments of awe and reverence that transcend language, ignite the senses, and reconnect us to the profound beauty of existence.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa toured the exhibition area during her visit, exploring the diverse artworks that each reflected a distinctive and expressive artistic journey. She noted the originality and creativity in the ideas, styles, and presentation methods that set the pieces apart.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa also met with several participating artists, praising their innovative visions and the exceptional quality of their works. She highlighted how their creations effectively convey the deep connection between humanity and nature while enriching Dubai’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Sheikha Latifa highlighted that the exhibition represents a unique global experience, reflecting Dubai’s vibrant cultural diversity, inspiring creative atmosphere, and commitment to fostering meaningful cultural connections. She underscored that this further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and a meeting point for exceptional talent.

Curated by artist Ambika Hinduja Macker, founder and creative director of the art and design firm Impeccable Imagination, the exhibition reflects her unique artistic vision. Through a compelling reimagining of her 2022 immersive art experience, the exhibition delves into the mysteries of the natural world, featuring innovative works by an acclaimed roster of internationally renowned contemporary artists. This sequel celebrates the profound interplay between the elements, Water, Fire, Earth, Air, and Spirit, to take participants in an immersive world that transcends the physical realm.

For ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’ exhibition, Macker has seamlessly blended essential elements with a contemporary interpretation of the Japanese concept of ‘Ukiyo’, which signifies living in the moment, free from life’s concerns. Visitors stepping into the space embark on a sensorial journey, where the fluidity of water rejuvenates the soul, the energy of fire sparks passion, and the stability of earth provides grounding. The lightness of air embodies freedom and inspiration, while the essence of spirit weaves through each element, resonating deeply with the human experience. This immersive journey serves as a reminder of the profound purity of the cosmos and the interconnectedness of all life.

“Dubai’s vibrant energy and spirit of innovation, embodied by ICD Brookfield Place, makes it the perfect home for an exhibition that celebrates the powerful, transformative interplay of the five elements. I am sincerely honoured to bring such visionary artists together and welcome audiences into a sanctuary of sublime natural beauty,” said Ambika Hinduja Macker.

“We saw a natural synergy between the vision of ‘The Sublime Nature of Being’ and the ethos of ICD Brookfield Place,” said Malak Abu Qaoud, Director, ICD Brookfield Place Arts Programme. “Our space has always been a platform for inspiring creativity and fostering meaningful cultural conversations. With this exhibition, we are proud to offer visitors an immersive journey that celebrates the transformative power of art and inspires reflection, creativity, and a deeper connection to the natural world and the shared human experience.”

The ‘Sublime Nature of Being’ offers audiences a serene space of reflection and beauty, providing a moment of calm and inspiration through the power of creativity.

