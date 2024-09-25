Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Narratives of Belonging’ exhibition featuring Emirati artists

Her Highness: The exhibition showcases the strength of Emirati art deeply rooted in a rich history of intellectual, cultural, and civilisational heritage - “The convergence of creativity among Emirati artists enhances the local cultural movement, with their works beautifully embodying innovation” - “The exhibition fosters meaningful cultural dialogue and helps create a sustainable artistic environment that supports Dubai’s cultural and creative industries”

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the ‘Narratives of Belonging’ exhibition, a celebration of both emerging and established Emirati artists, showcasing their creativity across diverse art forms and highlighting their unique experiences. Hosted at Al Safa Art & Design Library until 18 October, the exhibition features 23 Emirati artists whose distinctive works and ideas enrich the regional creative landscape, playing a pivotal role in advancing the Emirati art movement.

Her Highness toured the exhibition, exploring the diverse artworks that transcend traditional artistic concepts, offering expressive and vivid interpretations of innovation. She also interacted with several participating artists, commending their innovative visions and the exceptional quality of their work, highlighting that the convergence of Emirati artists’ creative inspirations significantly enriches the local cultural landscape. She affirmed that the exhibition is vital to fostering a sustainable artistic environment that bolsters Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.

Emphasising that ‘Narratives of Belonging’ serves as an innovative artistic platform that embodies the creative spirit of the emirate and its commitment to supporting local talent, HH Sheikha Latifa said: “The exhibition showcases the strength of Emirati art deeply rooted in a rich history of intellectual, cultural, and civilisational heritage; it also highlights the creative diversity that fosters meaningful cultural dialogue and encourages the exchange of experiences, inspiring artists to connect and collaborate. This broadens the scope of inspiration and builds a vibrant local artistic repertoire that shares the message of human creativity with the world.”

The exhibition provides inspiring spaces for artists to express their artistic ideas and personal perspectives on themes of belonging, storytelling, collective narratives, cultural heritage, and the exploration of traditions, values, and identity. It features works by renowned Emirati artists such as Dr. Najat Makki, Nujoom Al Ghanem, Mohammed Al Mansoori, and the late Hassan Sharif.

Roudha Al Mazrouei’s work enriches the collective memory by documenting the lives of the residents of Siji in Fujairah, highlighting their dynamic nomadic and Bedouin lifestyles. Salmah Al Mansoori’s piece, ‘I Reminisce in Colours,’ explores her hometown of Ghayathi, capturing its essence through painting as a form of self-expression. Mai Al Rumaithi’s paintings delve into her childhood, evoking the warmth and familiarity of home.

Aisha Al Hammadi’s work, ‘Echo of Memory,’ focuses on the dhow harbour at Zayed Port, forging emotional connections to maritime heritage. Maryam Bin Bishr portrays how the once vibrant ‘freej’ has transformed into a rigid and uninviting space. Meanwhile, Maryam Al Zaabi’s abstract piece, inspired by the ‘Mertashaa’ (choker), reflects women’s societal pressures, encapsulating a powerful narrative through her art.

Dr Afra Atiq presents a three-part poem summing up her grandmother’s experiences during the pearl diving seasons, capturing the essence of this rich cultural heritage. Sheikha Alyazia Al Nahyan’s works explore landscapes as vessels of cultural memory, while Alia Lootah’s series, ‘Shadows at Play,’ examines the interplay between form and shadow, light and darkness. Eman Al Hashemi’s ‘Waiting Series: Sockets’ contemplates the passage of time, while Sara Al Haddad weaves themes of loss and belonging into her unique creations made from yarn and fibre.

Shamsa Al Omaira’s series highlights the symbolic importance of the date seed, while Juma Al Haj uses the tally system and abstract expression in his paintings to convey profound emotions and thoughts. Sheikha Al Ketbi’s ‘Book’ is an immersive installation combining film, acrylic painting, and interactive elements, reflecting on personal narratives. Hussain Sharif’s ‘Intersections’ focuses on his deep connection to his environment and the evolving nature of traditional spaces. The exhibition also showcases Faris Al Shafar’s ‘Lonely Alleyway Ballad,’ Mohammed Al Alawi’s exploration of the daily lives of the Kumzari people, and works by Hessa Al Marzouqi and Shama Al Hamed.

