Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ninth edition of Dubai Design Week

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, Dubai Design Week (DDW), the Middle East’s leading platform driving creativity and innovation in design, opened today. Organised in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District, a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and with the support of Dubai Culture, the event is being held at Dubai Design District (d3) until 12 November.

Her Highness officially inaugurated the ninth edition of Dubai Design Week, and visited some of its key installations and exhibitions, including the 2023 Abwab commission titled ‘Of Palm.’ Designed by Abdalla Almulla, an award-winning Emirati architect and founder of MULA design studio, ‘Of Palm’ is an architectural pavilion that explores the multifarious uses of the date palm, whilst presenting new iterations of this natural resource. Her Highness also visited the winner of Dubai Design Week’s Urban Commissions, ‘Designest,’ designed by Dubai-based Ahmad Kattan. ‘Designest’ comprises large-scale cylindrical forms inspired by the cultural significance of traditional pigeon towers that can be found throughout the Arabian Peninsula. As part of her tour, Her Highness also explored the Refugee Pavilion by Better Shelter and UNHCR, The Royal College of Art Showcase, the d3 Architecture Exhibition in partnership with RIBA, and the Dubai Culture backed ‘Naseej’ by Alzaina Lootah and Sahil Rattha Singh.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said: “Dubai Design Week stands as a beacon of creativity and innovation, representing Dubai’s dynamic evolution in steering innovation, creativity, and collaboration in the fast-growing design sector. Dubai Design Week is a celebration of the transformative potential of design and a significant platform for designers, visionaries, and thinkers. It plays a crucial role in stimulating the growth and development of the creative community in Dubai, solidifying the emirate's status as the design hub of the Middle East. This year's edition is no exception, featuring a diverse and inclusive lineup of artistic and educational events designed to inspire all those interested in the arts and culture. I look forward to Dubai Design Week's ongoing contribution to ushering in a new era of design excellence not only in the UAE but also on a global scale."

The anchor event of Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design, opens the doors to its 10th edition on Wednesday, 8 November, celebrating a decade of design excellence. The leading fair for contemporary and quality design in the Middle East, Downtown Design brings together international and regional designers, architects, and design enthusiasts to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the world of design. A curated selection of established and emerging brands, designers, and design studios will be on show. The event provides a space for networking, learning and exploring design trends across the design industry through a programme of talks and masterclasses and a curated networking programming known as Trade/Connect.

Dubai Design Week is the region’s annual creative event, bringing together art and design at Dubai Design District (d3). It is the largest-of-its-kind event and is widely anticipated in the world of design, highlighting its diverse fields through exhibitions and innovative artistic installations. It also hosts talks and workshops across multiple creative disciplines, and competitions, with the participation of more than 500 designers, architects and creative practitioners from over 40 countries. The Dubai Design Week Marketplace will showcase over 80 regional vendors, including 21 Emirati vendors.

DDW also offers a diverse educational component with more than 50 workshops spanning the full gamut of design disciplines, providing opportunities for newcomers to get an introduction to design principles while also offering masterclasses for seasoned professionals looking to hone their skills. The event also features more than 25 design installations, adding an experiential dimension to the week and making it a comprehensive celebration of design innovation and learning. Those looking for more information may visit dubaidesignweek.ae or download the app to explore the programme.

This year, Downtown Design will be raising funds for humanitarian aid to support the civilians affected by the crisis in Gaza. As a gesture of solidarity and support, visitors will be requested to contribute an entrance fee of AED25, which will be fully donated to the Emirates Red Crescent to bolster relief initiatives in Gaza. In a generous move, the Art Dubai Group, which owns and manages Downtown Design, has committed to matching the total amount collected. Additionally, the UAE Designer Exhibition is contributing to the cause by selling its pieces, and patrons can also show their support through donations made by entities such as Art Jameel, Moreish by K, Frame, and YUI, all participating in initiatives to aid the affected civilians.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.