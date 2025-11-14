Latifa bint Mohammed Launches New Museum Studies Program in Dubai

Under the vision and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Authority, in collaboration with Zayed University (ZU), has announced the launch of the Museum Management and Curatorial Studies Programme. The announcement took place on the sidelines of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025) held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The conference, hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, provides a global platform to advance dialogue on the future of museums and cultural innovation.

The initiative underscores Her Highness’s commitment to developing national talent and preparing Emiratis to take leading roles in shaping the UAE’s cultural landscape for generations to come.

Developed collaboratively with ZU’s Institute for Community Engagement (ICE) and the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises, the programme responds directly to the growing need for qualified professionals to lead museums and cultural institutions in the UAE and beyond. It is designed to combine academic rigour, practical training, and international benchmarking to empower Emirati students through a blend of theory and hands-on experience.

Her Highness noted: “Museums are not only keepers of heritage but bridges between cultures, places where knowledge and creativity come together to inspire societies. Through this partnership, we are creating pathways for Emirati youth to transform their passion for culture into professional leadership. This programme reflects our commitment to nurturing local talent and ensuring that their contributions define the future of museums in the UAE, while further positioning our nation as a global centre for cultural excellence.”

Commenting on the partnership, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, said: “At Zayed University, the mission is to unlock the potential of young Emiratis and give them the confidence to shape the future. Through this partnership with Dubai Culture, we are opening doors for our students to step into museum management and curatorial studies with both knowledge and hands-on experience. This programme is about empowering our students to tell our nation’s story, preserve our heritage, and lead the growth of the UAE’s cultural and creative industries.”

Core components

The programme features three core components – academic seminars, internships, and post-internship practice.

Academic Seminars: Weekly sessions covering theoretical foundations and current practices in museum management, curatorial studies, and cultural leadership.

Internships: Students will participate in hands-on training at Dubai Culture’s museums, applying theoretical knowledge in real-world settings.

Post-Internship Practice: Students will continue to practice their newly acquired skills in cultural events, museum operations, and gallery settings.

The programme will also benefit from Zayed University’s Institute for Community Engagement’s internationally benchmarked training methodology, which emphasises active learning and participant engagement. With flexibility and inclusivity as core principles, the courses are tailored to the diverse needs of Emirati students, with particular focus on empowering young women in the Northern Emirates.

By embedding practical evaluations such as work-based assessments and performance reviews, the programme ensures students are not only learning but also creating measurable value for cultural organisations.

The programme is part of initiatives resulting from the strategic partnership between Dubai Culture and Zayed University, reflecting the UAE’s broader vision of building a sustainable, knowledge-driven ecosystem in the cultural and creative industries. Through initiatives like this, both parties are investing in a future-ready workforce that will safeguard the nation’s heritage while driving innovation and global dialogue.