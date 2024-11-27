- Under the directives of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed launches the Dubai Photography Museum project

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), launched the Dubai Photography Museum project.

The new attraction seeks to enhance Dubai’s museums sector by documenting the history of photography regionally and globally, showcasing a wide array of exhibits and collections. The museum offers interactive and educational spaces designed to engage and inspire even as it celebrates local and international photography talent, highlighting their diverse journeys, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Her Highness affirmed Dubai’s commitment to global leadership through innovative initiatives and projects: “The Dubai Photography Museum is a remarkable milestone that reinforces the emirate’s position as a global hub for talent and a premier destination for photographers worldwide. It serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise with leading cultural institutions, embodying our commitment to innovation and fostering meaningful dialogue through arts and culture while also reflecting Dubai’s rich cultural diversity, offering visitors unique educational experiences and preserving the collective memory of photography as part of our shared human heritage.

“It highlights the UAE’s dedication to safeguarding cultural heritage, securing the legacy for future generations, and contributing to the global narrative of arts and creativity, playing a vital role in promoting cultural tourism, strengthening Dubai’s creative industries, and driving growth within the UAE’s thriving creative economy.”

Collaborative initiative

A collaborative initiative between Dubai Culture and the private sector, the Dubai Photography Museum is dedicated to strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for visual arts. The museum will foster a vibrant creative environment, attracting both local and international talent by providing the necessary support to transform artistic visions into impactful projects with economic value; these creations will be showcased through the museum’s permanent and temporary exhibitions, offering a platform for dialogue and cultural exchange.

This initiative aligns with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, the cultural and heritage priorities of Dubai Plan 2030, and Dubai Culture’s mission to safeguard both tangible and intangible cultural heritage. It also seeks to promote the visual documentation of the city’s narrative on a local and global scale, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a dynamic cultural capital.

This project comes at a time when the global photography market is expected to reach $62.4 billion by 2027, and when museums stimulate job creation in related industries worldwide, with over 1.5 million people employed. This highlights the importance of this art form in supporting and strengthening cultural and creative industries.

The museum, a new addition to Dubai’s creative landscape, will preserve the region’s collective visual memory. It will serve as a leading international hub for photography, bringing together photographers from around the world to exchange expertise, share and deepen knowledge, and offer educational resources and workshops for youth and photography enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the project will attract leading cultural institutions in the field of photography, encouraging them to establish a presence within the museum’s facilities. It will facilitate creative exchanges and strengthen collaboration with local cultural institutions, enhancing Dubai’s cultural tourism sector, which hosts numerous festivals and cultural events annually, enriching the local cultural scene.

Global competition

Among other plans, Dubai Culture will launch a global architectural competition next year aimed at enabling architects and designers to present their visions for the design of the new museum. The competition will offer a prize of AED1 million. The museum’s new design will factor in dedicated spaces for permanent and temporary exhibitions highlighting the history of photography, its styles and techniques, various photographic genres, a dedicated interactive children’s space, historical retrospectives, and multimedia projects. The museum's operational spaces will feature lecture halls, event and workshop areas, photography and restoration labs, a library and archive, as well as retail and food and beverage facilities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.