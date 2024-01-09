Latifa bint Mohammed meets 'Great Arab Minds' architecture award winner

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, met with Professor and Architect Lina Ghotmeh, a pioneering and inspiring figure in sustainable architecture and the recipient of the 'Great Arab Minds' award in the Architecture and Design category.

The gathering, which took place at a Majlis hosted by Sheikha Latifa at Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood, was held on the sidelines of the 'Great Arab Minds' awards ceremony. Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the initiative aims to recognise, support and acknowledge Arab scholars, thinkers, innovators and creators in diverse fields as well as inspire future generations. The Majlis was also attended by leading figures in architecture and design.

During the gathering, H.H. Sheikha Latifa stressed the importance of celebrating the creativity and contributions of creative Arabs, while also expanding the scope of their positive impact on humanity. She emphasised the role the ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative plays in celebrating the creativity and achievements of distinguished Arabs, honouring their contributions and ingenuity. Sheikha Latifa commended Lina Ghotmeh, who was recognised for her innovative designs that create sustainable architectural solutions that harmonise human existence with the environment and contribute to developing sustainable communities.

Ghotmeh conveyed profound pride in receiving the ‘Great Arab Minds’ award and expressed her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his vision in recognising Arab intellect and creativity. She underscored the Award’s role in fostering scientific and cultural progress and noted Dubai’s unique urban landscape, which is attributed to the leadership’s focus on nurturing human potential, directly influencing creativity across various fields. She expressed gratitude for meeting Sheikha Latifa, acknowledging her support for creative talents and Dubai’s prominent role in the global design arena.

During the meeting, Her Highness spoke about the pivotal role of architecture in promoting sustainability. She underscored the importance of architectural arts in nurturing construction, creativity and innovation, as well as the profound impact of architecture and design on urban development. The conversation with Lina Ghotmeh and the participants centred on propelling Arab architecture and design forward by investing in creative talents and harnessing contemporary knowledge and technology for the greater good of humanity.

During the Majlis, Ghotmeh also discussed the significant challenges that architects and designers face. She highlighted the critical need to invest in the sector’s creative talent, fostering their development and progress, which she considers key to enhancing the unique Arab influence in shaping global civilisation.

