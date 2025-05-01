Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Costa Rica’s Minister of Culture and Youth

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with His Excellency Jorge Rodríguez Vives, Minister of Culture and Youth of Costa Rica, at Expo City Dubai.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Francisco Chacón, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, and Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture.

The meeting marked a strategic step towards strengthening cultural relations between the UAE and Costa Rica, reflecting Her Highness Sheikha Latifa’s ongoing commitment to fostering global cultural exchange and dialogue.

In line with Dubai Culture’s vision to build bridges between cultures and empower creative talent locally and internationally, the discussion explored opportunities for Emirati and Costa Rican artists to engage in joint initiatives, including participation in festivals, exhibitions, and other cultural programmes.

