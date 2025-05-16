Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural collaboration, youth empowerment

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, inaugurated the 2025 edition of Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. In strategic partnership with Dubai Culture, this year’s edition features more than 120 galleries from 65 cities across five continents, underscoring Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture and creativity.

During her visit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed toured key exhibitions across the fair’s diverse sections, including Contemporary, Modern, Digital, and Bawwaba, and engaged with local and international artists and gallerists. She was accompanied by Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Chair of Zayed University Board of Trustees; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); and Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa highlighted how Art Dubai has evolved into a global platform for artistic exchange, further cementing Dubai’s role as a vibrant centre for creative dialogue and emerging talent. She said: “Art Dubai continues to be a celebration of creativity and innovation, and a reflection of the cultural diversity that defines our city. Each edition introduces new voices and narratives that connect us, reminding us of the power of art to bring people and ideas together. As we shape our cultural future, platforms like Art Dubai ensure that creativity remains at the heart of Dubai’s development and global presence.”

On the sidelines of the event, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed visited the newly unveiled Common Grounds exhibition by Dubai Collection, curated by Zayed University students Shamsa Al Qubaisi, Maryam Al Zaabi, and Sara Al Sulaimani under the guidance of Dr. Nada Shabout and Magalí Arriola.

Part of a first-of-its-kind academic collaboration, the exhibition features selected works from the Dubai Collection spanning 1949 to 2024, offering curatorial insight rooted; in educational exploration and cultural research. Reflecting Dubai Collection’s long-term commitment to research, education, and community engagement, Common Grounds highlights the emirate’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering a sense of cultural responsibility among future generations.

As part of efforts to expand this collaboration, H.H. and Shamma Al Mazrui witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Dubai Culture and Zayed University. The agreement was signed by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University. The agreement establishes a strategic framework for future cultural cooperation, providing students with opportunities for hands-on experience in research, curatorial practice, and creative development through Dubai Culture’s extensive ecosystem and initiatives such as the Dubai Collection.

Commenting on the MoU, H.H. said: “This partnership reflects our conviction that education and culture are deeply interconnected. By empowering students to contribute meaningfully to our cultural landscape, we are not only nurturing emerging talent but also fostering a strong sense of ownership, purpose, and pride among the next generation. Together, we are shaping a cultural future driven by inspired and engaged youth.”

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed concluded her visit by reaffirming Dubai Culture’s commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and nurturing a sustainable creative ecosystem, one that empowers every artist and creative talent to thrive.

