Latifa bint Mohammed participates in the World Early Childhood Development Forum in Abu Dhabi

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights UAE’s leading role in advancing children’s rights at World Early Childhood Development Forum in Abu Dhabi

Her Highness delivered the keynote address at the Forum, organised as part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week

Her Highness: We must commit to creating educational and media content that resonates with the curiosity and evolving minds of our young ones, especially in an age where technology unlocks new possibilities daily

The UAE has made substantial progress in championing children’s rights across multiple domains, establishing itself as a global leader in child protection and welfare, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), told audiences at the World Early Childhood Development (WED) Forum held in Abu Dhabi.

In her keynote address, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa said that the country has led numerous initiatives to nurture future generations, establishing a model for enacting laws that strengthen the role of children in society.

The World Early Childhood Development Forum, organised from 30-31 October, was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). The two-day Forum, organised as part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, seeks to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in early childhood development, focusing on tangible outcomes and pioneering solutions that advance early childhood development locally and globally.

In her speech, Her Highness highlighted the critical need for specialised research, studies, and data, particularly within the Arab world, stressing the Forum’s pivotal role in advancing early childhood education and well-being. She also underscored the importance of the Forum’s three strategic pillars: Intentional Parenting, Culture and Identity, and Sustainable, Family-Friendly Cities. Focusing on these pillars is essential for raising future generations that are strongly connected to their identity and committed to authentic values, she noted.

HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed also spoke about the essential role of early childhood education and its powerful influence on a child’s intellectual and emotional development. She also emphasised the urgent need to foster knowledge-driven innovation in this field. “We must commit to creating educational and media content that resonates with the curiosity and evolving minds of our young ones, especially in an age where technology unlocks new possibilities daily. This is a moment to thoughtfully consider what we offer our children—through education, literature, art, and diverse content that extends beyond traditional boundaries. We must inspire them with creativity and purpose, filling the gaps left by conventional approaches, especially as we navigate a world that is more open and attuned to diverse cultures.”

Her Highness concluded her speech with a call to action for all members of society, along with relevant organisations and institutions, to work together in creating educational resources, research, and studies centred on parenting and childhood. She highlighted the critical importance of investing in children to shape their identity and sense of belonging, laying the groundwork for a strong Arab family that is both rooted in authenticity and equipped to inspire creativity.

Additionally, Her Highness stressed the vital role of language in healthy development, noting that Arabic is the foundation of identity, history, and heritage. Strengthening children’s connection to Arabic extends beyond vocabulary and grammar; it is a comprehensive effort that deeply anchors them in their national identity while enriching their understanding of the world around them, she noted.

The WED Forum presents a rich agenda with over 30 interactive sessions, panel discussions, advanced training, and workshops. Featuring 50 speakers from across 20 sectors, the Forum brings together distinguished figures, including Her Excellency Sheikha Hala Bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, CEO of the Nuwah Foundation; Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Founder of Soma Mater; and Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of the WED Initiative.

