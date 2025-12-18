Latifa bint Mohammed: The Arabic language reflects our identity and forms a foundation of our cultural legacy

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said that World Arabic Language Day represents an important opportunity to renew appreciation for a language that has carried knowledge across generations and contributed to shaping one of history’s most influential civilisations.

Her Highness emphasised that the Arabic language stands as a testament to the depth of Arab intellect and its contributions to human advancement.

World Arabic Language Day 2025 is being held under the theme ‘Innovative Pathways for Arabic: Policies and Practices for a More Inclusive Linguistic Future’.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said: “The Arabic language reflects our identity and forms the foundation of our culture. Through it, scholars shared discoveries, poets expressed their visions, writers told their stories, and thinkers conveyed ideas that transcended time and place. Its linguistic depth and richness have enabled it to remain dynamic and responsive to the world’s rapid transformations.”

Her Highness also underscored the importance of empowering the Arabic language and strengthening its presence in education and media. She emphasised that supporting the language is a shared national responsibility and requires coordinated, long-term efforts to ensure its continued relevance and vitality at both the local and global levels.