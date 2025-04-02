Library Session Explores the Value of Editing in Literary Work

Dubai Culture, in cooperation with the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, is organising a talk on ‘Literary Editing: Necessity or Luxury?’ at Al Safa Art & Design Library on 11 April. The discussion examines the importance of editorial processes, their contribution to refining texts, and how they ensure quality content reaches readers. Moderated by author Salha Obeid, the event features Mohamed Rabie (writer and editor), Yara Al-Masri (translator), and Ahmed Al-Ali (poet and translator), who will share their diverse perspectives and experiences.

Additionally, from 12 to 14 April, Mohamed Rabie will lead a workshop titled ‘Linguistic Editing for Literary Works’, highlighting essential tools and knowledge editors need to enhance literary publications and meet the expectations of writers and readers.

Stages and Conditions for Accepting Participants in the Linguistic Editing for Literary Works Workshop:

The workshop is designed for freelance editors, novelists and literary fiction writers for adults, and professionals working in the publishing sector with 1 to 3 years of experience.

Registered applicants will be contacted and required to submit their CVs within two days of receiving the email.

Writer and editor Mohamed Rabie will select candidates based on the CVs received.

The Library Talks team will send a text editing assignment to the shortlisted candidates.

The edited texts will be evaluated by Mohamed Rabie to select the final participants.

The Library Talks team will contact the selected participants and send them an ‘Attendance Commitment Agreement’ to secure their seats and ensure their commitment to attending for three consecutive days. Participants will also be informed of the workshop details and venue.

If you have any inquiries, please contact us at: Library.Talk@dubaiculture.ae

