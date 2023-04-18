Logos Hope: cultural experiences and knowledge treasures on the banks of Dubai

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in the presence of Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President of DP World, inaugurated today the world’s largest floating bookfair ‘Logos Hope,’ docking at Port Rashid in Dubai until 23 April.

Dubai is one of the ship’s main destinations during its current tour in the region. During her tour of the floating book fair, Badri, accompanied by Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, viewed the wide range of showcased materials, offering over 6,000 affordable titles targeting all age groups across different fields, including stories, novels, and literary and scientific books.

Badri praised the distinction of the Logos Hope floating book fair and its objectives of spreading knowledge and providing comprehensive and diverse cultural and scientific experiences. She also stressed that the book fair supports reading, a major development requirement and an essential pillar in shaping the future.

Badri affirmed that this visit reflects Dubai Culture’s interest in supporting the ship’s messages and goal to spread culture worldwide. She expressed her happiness with Dubai’s status as a main stop on the Logos Hope tour, which cements the emirate’s global position and leadership as a centre for culture and a global destination for creatives and talent.

Logos Hope is operated by Gute Bücher für Alle (German for Good Books for All). It is a non-profit organisation based in Germany, carrying a wealth of knowledge on board and distinguished by the diversity of its work team, which includes over 60 nationalities. In the reception area, a short film chronicling the ship’s visits to the most important international ports is presented, as well as various interactive shows highlighting the history of the ship, which had docked in Dubai three times from 2011 to 2013, with this being its fourth.

