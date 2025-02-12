Made with Louvre Abu Dhabi Calling UAE SMEs to create unique products

Louvre Abu Dhabi is proud to announce the launch of an initiative aimed at forging innovative brand collaborations with UAE-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This programme is designed to celebrate the unique cultural and architectural heritage of the museum while fostering creativity and sustainable growth within the UAE.

Themed around the museum’s iconic architecture, the first edition of this initiative invites UAE-based businesses to draw inspiration from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s breathtaking design and rich cultural tapestry. This collaboration will result in the creation of an exclusive range of innovative, high-quality products that embody the spirit of the museum and resonate with both local and international audiences.

The collaboration with the museum provides local SMEs with a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise by developing exclusive, branded products. These items will be available at both the SMEs’ stores and the museum’s Boutique. This collaboration not only enhances the visibility of local businesses but also offers the museum a curated selection of high-quality, bespoke products, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that supports small businesses and the local economy.

Lamya Rashid Al Nuaimi, Development, Marketing and Communications Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "Louvre Abu Dhabi has always stood as a beacon of cultural connection, and this programme amplifies that vision by harnessing the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit of the UAE. By inviting local SMEs to collaborate with us and our brand, we aim to celebrate not only the architectural and cultural richness of the museum but also the creativity and talent that define our region. This initiative is more than a collaboration, as we strive to connect local craftsmanship and innovation with a global audience, driving meaningful impact that extends far beyond our walls."

With a strong emphasis on celebrating UAE heritage and supporting the local economy, this programme reflects Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to its community. By providing local businesses with opportunities to connect and showcase their talents, the initiative highlights UAE craftsmanship and creativity on a global stage.

Application process and timeline

• February 2025: Accepting proposals

• March 2025: Committee reviews and approval process

• April 2025: Physical product development begins

Proposals can be submitted to Development@louvreabudhabi.ae

For more information visit our website here. Please note that the information sheet, along with the Terms and Conditions required for the application, is available for download on our website.