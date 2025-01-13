Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Burj Rashid Exhibition

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the Burj Rashid Exhibition at the Al Safa Art & Design Library.

Organised by Dubai Culture under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy and supported by the Sikka Platform, the exhibition celebrates the 45th anniversary of Burj Rashid and marks the first edition of the ‘Dubai Series’ initiative.

Each year, the ‘Dubai Series’ aims to highlight a unique aspect of the emirate, sharing its inspiring stories through creative and innovative narratives. The first edition of the initiative focuses on Burj Rashid as a symbol of Dubai’s growth and prosperity.

The Burj Rashid Exhibition, which runs until 2nd May, highlights the tower’s significance as a milestone in Dubai’s architectural, social, and economic evolution, reflecting the visionary aspirations of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum for the emirate’s future. This legacy was carried forward by the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum and has been further strengthened under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, whose visionary leadership has positioned Dubai as a global hub for business, trade, and economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed toured the exhibition area, during which they were briefed on the diverse array of artworks celebrating the cultural and architectural significance of Burj Rashid. They also met with participating artists, commending their exceptional creativity and contributions to enriching Dubai’s cultural movement.

The Burj Rashid Exhibition is organised in partnership with the Government of Dubai Media Office, the National Library & Archives, the Dubai World Trade Centre, as well as several other government, semi-government and private sector entities.

The exhibition features artworks by over 30 artists inspired by Burj Rashid, celebrating it as a cultural and creative icon. Among the highlights is a poetry contribution by Dr. Aref Alshaikh, author of the UAE National Anthem, titled ‘Burj Rashid.’ The piece reflects the ambition of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the vision of architect John R. Harris, and the execution by engineer Held, whose work has preserved the tower’s elegance for decades, transforming it into a global commercial symbol.

Sheikha Wafa bint Hasher Al Maktoum’s photographic piece ‘Ramadan Cannon at Burj Rashid’ captures the moment the Iftar cannon was fired at sunset near the tower, while Abdulraheem Salim’s ‘Burj Rashid at Night’ conveys the resilience and determination that brought this iconic structure to life despite challenging environmental conditions.

Another standout piece is ‘Launch’ by Ali Mrad, which invites viewers to reflect on the origins of Dubai’s remarkable journey and serves as a reminder of how a visionary future is built on a solid foundation. Nawal Ahmad Alblooshi’s digital artwork ‘Rashid Pattern’ incorporates the tower’s silhouette into a dynamic pattern exploring figure-ground relationships and visual rhythm, while her piece ‘Rashid Bauhaus’ merges Bauhaus design principles with Arabic artistic traditions to showcase harmony between form and design.

Additionally, Dr. Ahmad AlAttar and Mohamad AlHamadi from ‘REALIITY Collective’ employed generative AI in their artwork ‘A Glimpse into Sheikh Rashid Tower,’ bringing history to life by reimagining historic photographs of Sheikh Rashid and Burj Rashid, offering a vivid glimpse into the tower’s emergence.

Other notable artworks at the exhibition include Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan Al Maktoum’s piece titled ‘Remembrance’, which delves into the dialogue between humans and architecture, examining the spaces we inhabit and carry within. Furthermore, ‘Trade Centre Roundabout’ by Ammar Al Attar documents the view of the Trade Centre building from the Etisalat building, capturing Dubai’s rapid evolution.

Meanwhile, Alia AlShamsi’s digital photograph series ‘Burj Rashid’ reinterprets the tower’s architectural elements by deconstructing and revealing hidden patterns, while Majedah Al Awadhi and Saeed Al Ketbi’s ‘Burj Rashid Collection’ transforms the tower’s geometric aesthetics into layered designs harmonised with various products. Hussain AlMoosawi’s ‘Façade to Façade: Dubai World Trade Centre’ documents the UAE’s architectural heritage, while Asma Belhamar’s ‘Dubai World Trade Centre’ explores the interplay between natural geography and Dubai’s urban landscape.

Faisal Abdulqader’s contributions at the exhibition include ‘The Luminous 33,’ which honours the tower’s panoramic views from its 33rd floor, and the ‘Tryptitectural Study’ series, created with Shamma Al Bastaki, combining watercolour and poetry to celebrate Burj Rashid’s architectural aesthetics. Patricia Millns FRSA’s ‘Belonging’ captures the tower’s evolution as a symbol of identity, while Ahmed Kattan’s ‘Legacy Veil’ reimagines the façade using 3D techniques inspired by traditional Emirati attire.

Fatima Humaid Alsuwaidi’s ‘Vestige: Visual Study’ juxtaposes photographs of Burj Rashid in 2024 with archival images from the 1980’s, showcasing Dubai’s transformation over time. Sara Al Khayyal’s ‘Relevance of Memories’ explores the significance of memories and their role in attributing value.

Houssam Ballan’s painting ‘Burj Rashid - A Symbol of Growth and Development’ draws inspiration from the tower’s architectural motifs. Under the title ‘Saray Dubai,’ artists Amna Bin Bishr, Duna Ajlan, and Dania Ajlan from One Third Studio presented a seating design inspired by Burj Rashid. Meanwhile, Lies Maculan’s ‘Falling Into Place’ reflects the seven elements of Burj Rashid’s façade, symbolising unity and cooperation.

Rashed Almulla’s ‘Merin – A Proposal for a Modular Pavilion’ features wooden columns and fabrics inspired by Burj Rashid, representing adaptability. Hind Khalid and Jasim Alnaqbi collaborated on ‘Burj Rashid Font,’ an experimental design featuring patterns from the tower’s façade. Latifa Saeed’s painting ‘Architects of the Infinite’ celebrates the craftsmanship of Burj Rashid and Dubai’s extraordinary transformation, while Ahmad Hassan AlSaffar’s photograph series ‘Burj Rashid’ evokes a sense of progress and creativity.

The Burj Rashid Exhibition is also organised in partnership with 7X, Al Bayan, Gulf News, John R. Harris, Art Dubai, and Four Seasons Ramesh Gallery.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.