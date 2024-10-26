Marrakesh hosts 6th Moroccan Poetry Festival

The sixth edition of the Moroccan Poetry Festival was inaugurated on Friday evening in Marrakesh, under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, alongside King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The House of Poetry in Marrakesh, in partnership with the Department of Culture in Sharjah and the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, is set to host a 3-day event presenting more than 30 Moroccan poets, artists, and intellectuals.



The opening ceremony was held at the historic Cyber Park Arsat Moulay Abdesalam in Marrakesh, featuring notable attendees such as Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs in Sharjah's Department of Culture; and Hisham Aboukari, Director of the Arts Sector, who represented Dr. Mohammed Al Mahdi bin Saeed, Morocco’s Minister of Youth, Culture, and Communication. The event drew a significant crowd of literary enthusiasts.

The Moroccan Poetry Festival this year coincides with Marrakesh being named the Islamic World Cultural Capital for 2024, underscoring the city's profound cultural, historical, and heritage importance. The festival has significantly raised the recognition of poetry and its creators within the lively atmosphere of the city.

The opening event commenced with an audio recording that highlighted the 7th season of Marrakesh's House of Poetry program, showcasing significant cultural and artistic activities from the past year.

During his address, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais highlighted the significance of renewing poetic gatherings, stressing their contribution to nurturing creativity and honouring beauty. He praised the efforts of the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication for their constructive cooperation.

Al Owais delivered the greetings of the Ruler of Sharjah, along with his wishes for the festival's success. He stated, “In this prestigious gathering, I am honoured to extend to you the greetings of the Ruler of Sharjah, along with his wishes for your success and prosperity.”

