MBRF concludes the “Youth Knowledge Forum for the Islamic World”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), concluded the “Youth Knowledge Forum for the Islamic World” in Morocco under the theme “Knowledge is the Future.”

The Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF) aligns with MBRF’s ongoing efforts to empower young people, foster their creative and innovative talents in knowledge fields, and prepare them for tomorrow’s professions. It also showcased inspiring success stories and young role models, highlighting pioneering experiences and impactful initiatives across the Islamic World.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated: “The outstanding success of the YKF highlights MBRF’s unwavering commitment to empowering youth, unlocking their full potential, and nurturing their creative talents. We firmly believe that young people play a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous future. The YKF’s extensive engagement and robust international participation reflect the eagerness for knowledge among youth across the Islamic World, as well as their determination to pursue growth and explore new horizons in various scientific and intellectual fields.”

His Excellency added: “At MBRF, we remain committed to launching innovative initiatives and projects that support and empower youth, equipping them with the tools and skills necessary to achieve their aspirations and adapt to the rapid advancements in knowledge and innovation. Investing in young minds is the cornerstone of sustainable development and the foundation for building societies driven by knowledge and innovation.”

During his closing remarks, Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project at UNDP, stated that the trend now shifts towards launching a digital platform where young people can submit suggestions on ways to promote knowledge. These proposals will be reviewed and evaluated with the aim of putting them into practice.

For her part, Dr. Sally Mabrouk, Director of the Office of the ICESCO Director-General, commended the great success of the YFK. She noted the high attendance and the significant engagement of young people via live streaming, which reached nearly two million live views over the two days of the event. This, she said, reflects the growing importance of such forums in empowering youth and preparing them for the future.

The YKF hosted hundreds of young participants from across the Islamic World at the ICESCO headquarters in Rabat, with 600 attendees on the first day and 400 on the second. In addition to discussion sessions covering various fields of knowledge, the event featured success stories of creative and innovative young women and men, encouraging participants to pursue their aspirations and advance their intellectual journeys.

