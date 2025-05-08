MDX Studios 2025 Premiere Celebrates Student Filmmaking and Cultural Storytelling

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai hosted the 2025 Première De MDX Studios at Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, spotlighting five student films that showcased bold storytelling and technical excellence

The event featured works by 16 graduating students, produced with Dolby Atmos sound and professional RED and Blackmagic camera systems. Stories spanned genres and languages, with standout film Echoes of the Land, a documentary on the traditions of UAE pearl divers and the Al-Shehhi Tribe earning Emirati director Ali Fuad the Director of the Year award.

Dubai Media proudly supported the Première De MDX Studios 2025, underscoring its commitment to fostering youth within the industry.

Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said: “we are deeply committed to the UAE’s mission of empowering youth and promoting creative excellence. Initiatives like these ensure budding filmmakers, have access to platforms to share their stories, and contribute to the nation’s creative future.”

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, added: “MDX Studios is the only film school in the region that gives students the opportunity to engage so closely with the industry. Our investment in talent, technology, and partnerships reflects our commitment to championing regional voices on the global stage.”

MDX Studios, known for its hands-on script-to-screen approach, continues to prepare students for careers in the regional and global film industries. With international recognition already secured by some student filmmakers, including awards at Cannes World Film Festival and New York Film and Actor Awards, the program’s impact continues to grow.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.