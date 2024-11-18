Mohamed Salah: 90% of my success is rooted in what I’ve learned from books

Global football icon Mohamed Salah captivated audiences on the final day of the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024.) Reflecting on his personal and professional journey, Salah attributed his extraordinary achievements to the transformative power of reading, stating: "90% of my success is rooted in what I’ve learned from books. Reading has helped me become a better version of myself."

Known worldwide for his exceptional speed, precision, and tenacity on the pitch, Salah delved into the profound role books have played in shaping his mindset and career. "I started reading extensively after I left Chelsea," he shared. "It made me question how people succeed and what it takes to achieve greatness." He encouraged the audience to embrace a culture of learning and self-discovery, emphasising the value of understanding diverse perspectives. Salah revealed a particular affinity for psychology books, which he credits for helping him better navigate relationships and life’s challenges.

A journey from Egypt to the pinnacle of global football

Salah’s story began in Egypt, where he honed his skills at Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC before embarking on a remarkable European career. With stints at Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma, he solidified his reputation as a world-class athlete before joining Liverpool FC in 2017.

Throughout the session, Salah provided a glimpse into his disciplined daily routine. "For ten years, I’ve trained twice a day, even during holidays—I always push myself harder," he said, inspiring the audience with his relentless work ethic.

A commitment to learning and family values

Salah also shared how reading enriches his family life. "I have two daughters, and my wife and I make reading an integral part of their upbringing. Our library contains books in Arabic and English, with a focus on psychology," he revealed. Despite his busy schedule, Salah ensures that books remain a constant companion: "I always have a book in my bag and try to read before I sleep."

Looking to the future, Salah announced an exciting plan: "I'm considering writing a biography to serve as a model for younger generations who dream of following the path I took."

A legacy built on excellence and personal growth

From Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles to Golden Boots and the Puskas Award, Salah’s list of accolades is a testament to his talent and determination. Yet, beyond his on-field achievements, his unwavering commitment to personal growth and learning has been a cornerstone of his success.

Salah’s talk to his packed SIBF audience served as an inspiring reminder of the transformative power of reading and the boundless potential of self-improvement.

