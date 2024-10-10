- Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award ceremony marks momentous start to 10th International Arabic Language Conference

- Eighth edition of the Award records a 76% increase in entries, marking the highest number of registrations since the Award was instituted in 2014

- The Award recognises outstanding contributions of individuals, groups or institutions towards promoting and preserving the Arabic language

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed: With its diverse categories, this award demonstrates Arabic’s strength, vitality, and adaptability, enabling it to be a language of innovation and the future

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, celebrated the winners of its eighth edition. The award ceremony was held in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.

The Award recognises outstanding contributions of individuals, groups, or institutions in promoting and preserving the Arabic language locally and globally. The winners were announced during the opening ceremony of the 10th International Arabic Language Conference, which runs from 10-12 October.

The awards ceremony was attended by cultural icons, prominent writers, thinkers, Arabic language enthusiasts, and media professionals.

HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed emphasised the significance of initiatives that support and elevate the Arabic language, emphasising that such efforts were crucial to strengthening the stature and appeal of the language locally and globally. She highlighted that the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award’ reflects the visionary approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his passionate efforts to preserve and promote the Arabic language.

Sheikha Latifa stated: “The Arabic language is an essential component of society’s cognitive and cultural identity and stands as one of the most prominent pillars of global culture. With its diverse categories spanning education, technology, media, communication, language policy, and Arabization, this award demonstrates Arabic language’s strength, vitality, and adaptability, enabling it to be a language of innovation and the future.

“We are proud of the widespread interest and participation from both local and international communities in initiatives such as this, launched from Dubai, which raise awareness about the richness of the Arabic language, its deep connection to our heritage, and its contribution to the world,” Her Highness added.

Strategic vision

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award embodies a strategic vision to preserve the rich heritage of the Arabic language, showcasing the UAE's commitment to this cause. This award reflects our dedication to preserving our language and shaping its future. We aspire to nurture creativity and innovation in the use of this ancient language, empowering the next generation to serve as its ambassadors to the world.

“Since the award’s inception, our mission has been to raise awareness of the Arabic language's significance and expand its applications across various fields. We see Arabic not merely as a tool for communication, but as a cultural bridge that connects nations. Furthermore, we are committed to broadening the scope of Arabization and drawing from global cultural experiences, proving that Arabic is indeed a future language.

“Each year, we witness remarkable innovations that demonstrate the evolution and advancement of the Arabic language. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the award's success and congratulate the winners on their outstanding achievements. Their efforts are pivotal in shaping a promising future for our language.”

His Excellency Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, remarked: “The diversity and creativity evident in the submitted projects reflect the true depth and richness of the Arabic language, beautifully showcased in every entry. The broad participation from across the globe highlights a growing recognition of Arabic's role in fostering communication, dialogue, and understanding among cultures.”

He added: “We have exceptional examples that illustrate how the Arabic language serves as both a catalyst for creativity and a gateway to new horizons of progress. This event offers a platform to celebrate the efforts dedicated to advancing Arabic and enhancing its global standing. It underscores the vital importance of continued work to preserve and develop the language, ensuring its role as a cornerstone of Arab identity and an enduring culture.”

Winners and categories

In its eighth edition, the award honoured several initiatives in various categories. In the education segment, ‘The Global Curriculum Initiative for Teaching Arabic to Children in Early Education’ from Egypt won under the sub-category of Best Initiative for Teaching and Learning Arabic in Early Education.

The ‘Simah Certificate’ initiative, affiliated with the Arab World Institute from France, won in the second sub-category under Education for the Best Initiative for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers.

In the third sub-category under the same segment, Best Initiative for Teaching Arabic in School Education (grades one to twelve), went to the Dar Academies project in the UAE, which aims to enhance Arabic language education through a balanced literacy approach.

The first sub-category under the Technology segment, Best Smart Application for Arabic Language and Its Dissemination award was given to the ‘Faseelh’ initiative from The Netherlands.

In the Media and Communication segment, the Best Work in Arabic Media category was won by the programme ‘Ghaidh Min Fayd’ from the UAE, while the second sub-category, Best Work in Arabic Electronic Media and Social Media Channels, was awarded to the Our Family Educational Channel from the UK.

The Advisory Arabic Language Law initiative won the Best Initiative in Language Policy and Planning sub-category under the Linguistic Policy, Planning and Arabization segment. In the same segment, the award for Best Arabization or Translation Project went for the translation of the book Biological Treatment of Sewage Water into Arabic from Egypt.

The Culture, Intellect and Knowledge Society segment saw the ‘Opera of Antar and Abla.’ from Lebanon win the Best Cultural or Artistic Work in the Service of the Arabic Language sub-category. Meanwhile Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre from the UAE won the Best Initiative to Promote a Reading Culture and Knowledge Society sub-category for the ‘Knowledge Seekers Are Not Halted by Crises’ initiative.

Lastly, Peter Gerald Halman from the United States of America received the Distinguished Global Personality award.

This edition of the Award witnessed a 76% increase in entries compared to last year. It is also the highest number of registrations since the award's inception in 2014, demonstrating a growing global interest in the Arabic language and the Award's role in promoting its rich heritage and contemporary relevance.

The entries were received from a diverse group of participants, including individuals, groups, and organisations from 65 countries, with 75% of the registrations coming in from Africa, 23% from Asia, 1% from Europe and the rest from the Americas and Oceania. Nine countries sent in entries for the Award for the first time, namely Mexico, Norway, Poland, Thailand, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Djibouti, South Korea, and Mauritius. This expansion showcases the Award's growing influence and its success in reaching a broader audience, thereby enhancing the global appeal of the Arabic language.

Most entries

Other key statistics derived from the registrations process suggest that individuals accounted for 93% of all entries, while the education category received the most entries, constituting 53% of all entries, demonstrating the keen interest and active involvement of participants in educational endeavours related to the Arabic language.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award has awarded nearly AED2.8 million ($770,000) across all its categories, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the Arabic language through the pillars of education, technology, media and communication, linguistic policy, planning and Arabization, besides culture, intellect and knowledge society.

More than 60 winners have taken pride of place during the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award functions over the past seven editions, illustrating the initiative's significant impact and success in promoting the Arabic language globally.

