Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic language Award opens nominations for 9th edition

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), has announced the opening of nominations for its 9th edition. The initiative continues the UAE leadership's unwavering commitment to supporting the Arabic language and enhancing its global presence. It also reaffirms Dubai and the UAE's dedication to preserving and developing Arab cultural heritage through various innovative means.

Launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award reflects a forward-thinking vision to position Arabic as a modern, globally influential language. Since its inception, it has become a premier platform recognising individuals and institutions who have made significant contributions to the Arabic language through innovation and creativity in education, research, and publishing.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, emphasised its strategic importance, stating: "The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award embodies Dubai and the UAE's commitment to supporting the Arabic language in line with our wise leadership's vision, making it a cornerstone of cultural and intellectual development in the Arab world. The remarkable achievements of previous editions, especially the last edition, have elevated the Award's global stature. We are eager to launch the 9th edition, aspiring to even greater accomplishments and innovations."

Al Budoor added: "The 8th edition marked significant achievements in empowering the Arabic language and promoting it creatively on a global scale, contributing notably to the advancement of digital and educational tools. We are confident that the upcoming edition will witness further innovations and initiatives that propel the Arabic language to new heights."

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award has attracted entries from around the world in its previous editions, driving innovation and creativity in service of the Arabic language. Over the years, the Award has honoured pioneers and institutions from various continents, reflecting the international recognition it has garnered as a global platform for excellence.

The Award continually seeks to develop new approaches that elevate the Arabic language, adapting to rapid technological changes. With the support of Dubai and its visionary leadership, the Award plays a pivotal role in showcasing Arabic as a language of science and knowledge, contributing to various modern fields.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award’s Board of Trustees invites individuals and institutions passionate about and dedicated to the Arabic language to submit their nominations. The Award welcomes entries from innovators who aim to present projects that address contemporary needs and contribute to the advancement of the Arabic language. It particularly encourages submissions related to the use of Arabic in education and technology, as well as groundbreaking research that advances publishing and promotion methods.

This call presents an excellent opportunity for creative minds, researchers, and institutions looking to offer practical, innovative solutions to enhance the presence of Arabic in digital and technological platforms. The Award is committed to providing a platform for exceptional ideas to shine and contribute to the future of the Arabic language.

Submissions must be completed by the given deadline, with only one entry permitted per cycle. Registration forms should be filled out online, and submissions must be made through the official award website. The organizing committee reserves the right to withdraw or disqualify any entry that does not meet the requirements. Additionally, the Award Board of Trustees retains the authority to revoke an award if it is determined that there has been a violation of the terms, intellectual property rights, or any other serious infringement. Members of the judging panels and the Award Board of Trustees are strictly prohibited from participating in the award in any manner, either directly or indirectly. The deadline for submissions is 14 March 2025.

