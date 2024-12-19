Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature & Arts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated artist Dia Al-Azzawi on winning the Great Arab Minds Award in the Literature and Arts category.

In a post on "X", His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "We congratulate the winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in the Literature and Arts category, artist Dia Al-Azzawi from Iraq. He has drawn inspiration from the rich heritage of Mesopotamia to create numerous works displayed in the world's most prestigious museums and galleries. His art addresses important Arab humanitarian issues and combines calligraphy, poetry, and tradition in a contemporary artistic form."

In a video call with Al-Azzawi, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds Higher Committee, informed him of his win in the Literature and Arts category of the Great Arab Minds Award and praised his global contributions, which have elevated the profile of contemporary Arab art internationally.

Al Gergawi emphasised that the Great Arab Minds Award is a strategic initiative that reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision, providing a platform for the most creative Arab minds and celebrating their impactful contributions. It also aims to inspire emerging talents and motivate young Arabs to contribute positively to the advancement of humanity.

For over fifty years, Dia Al-Azzawi, a visual artist specialising in contemporary Arab art, has been a leading figure in the field. He has showcased Arab culture and heritage to the world through his innovative and diverse works.

He has produced hundreds of artworks and organised and participated in numerous art exhibitions worldwide, significantly bridging contemporary art with Arab culture, history, and its most pressing issues. His works embody Arab identity and heritage through a creative style that seamlessly blends modernity with tradition.

Al-Azzawi is distinguished for his use of visual art, Arabic calligraphy, and sculpture to highlight events and challenges relevant to the Arab world in a contemporary style that resonates with global audiences. His innovative approach integrates Arabic letters and poetry into modern artistic expressions, skillfully blending text and imagery in a unique and creative manner.

The Great Arab Minds Award is the largest of its kind in the Arab world, recognising pioneering contributions across six key areas: Natural Sciences (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry), Economics, Medicine, Literature and Arts, Engineering and Technology, and Architecture and Design.

