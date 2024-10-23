Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Syria's Hatem Tarkawi, Saudi's Kadi Khathaami, Palestine's Salsabil Sawalha as 2024 Arab Reading Champions

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today crowned Hatem Mohammed Jassim Al Tarkawi from Syria, Kadi bint Musaffar Al Khathaami from Saudi Arabia, and Salsabil Hassan Sawalha from Palestine as the 8th Arab Reading Champions at the concluding ceremony of the Challenge, held at Dubai Opera.

This year's Arab Reading Challenge, the world's largest Arabic reading initiative organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 28 million students from more than 229,000 schools in 50 countries, guided by over 154,000 supervisors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that knowledge remains the cornerstone of progress for societies, paving the way for humanity to achieve a future of dignity and confidence.

"Today, we celebrate the winners of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge, which brought together over 28 million students from 50 countries, marking a new milestone for the world's largest reading project. I am deeply impressed by this young generation's passion for reading and immensely proud of their accomplishments," he said.

"Each year, Arab students exemplify positivity and initiative, inspiring us with their courage to transform dreams into reality. They embraced perseverance as the key to victory, and their dedication has been justly rewarded," he added.

Expressing his admiration for students with disabilities, Sheikh Mohammed said, "Our students of determination have once again demonstrated their unwavering willpower and resolve to overcome any obstacle. We are immensely proud of their achievements, which illuminate the path towards a brighter, more enlightened future for the Arab world."

The Arab Reading Champions received an award of AED500,000 each after prevailing in the final qualifying round. Omar Abdul Latif from Egypt (Al Azhar Al Sharif) secured second place and received AED100,000, while Sulaiman Al Shumaimari from Kuwait claimed third place and received AED70,000.

Sheikh Mohammed also awarded the ‘Best School’ title to Al Ibdaa’ Model School - Cycle 1 from the UAE.

Attended by more than 1,500 guests, the ceremony also recognised winners in the "Outstanding Supervisor", "Community Champion", and "People of Determination Champion" categories, in addition to country-level winners.

Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations to the winners of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge and all participants, stating, "Congratulations to every winner and every dedicated participant this year. Congratulations to those who have embraced books as companions and reading as a way of life. Congratulations also to the families of these exceptional students. My sincere gratitude goes to the educational institutions in the participating countries for their instrumental role in the Challenge's success. The dedication to spreading knowledge and culture is a noble pursuit, and empowering future generations through knowledge is a truly honourable calling."

The concluding ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, alongside a host of ministers and senior officials.

Best School

The ‘Best School’ title and AED1 million prize were awarded to Al Ibdaa’ Model School - Cycle 1 from the UAE, acknowledging the school’s vital role in encouraging reading and the participation of its students, as well as promoting the challenge through various initiatives. Abu Talha Al Ansari Secondary School from Saudi Arabia won second place and received a prize of AED500,000, while Awarta Secondary School for Girls came third and received a prize of AED300,000.

Country-level winning schools included Al-Khawarizmi Primary School for Girls (Qatar), Sitra Secondary School for Girls (Bahrain), Zahour Al Yasmin Private School (Ministry of Education - Egypt), Iqra Foundation (Morocco), Arwa Bint Abdul Muttalib School (Kuwait), Abdullah II School for Excellence (Jordan), Awarta Secondary School for Girls (Palestine), Al Ibdaa’ Model School - Cycle 1 (UAE), Bab Al Hikma School (Mauritania), The First High School for the Gifted (Iraq), Al-Kumait Gifted School (Syria), Al Bashaer Secondary School (Lebanon), Al Fateh Foundation Education School (Libya), Manzel Salem Middle School (Tunisia), and Abu Talha Al Ansari Secondary School (Saudi Arabia).

Community Champions

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed awarded the title of ‘Community Champion’ and a prize of AED100,000 to Mohammed Abdul Fattah Al-Refaie from Sweden. Ahmed Abdul Raqib Ahmed from Malaysia won second place and received AED70,000, while Jana Al-Sayyed Hamdi from Greece won third place and received AED30,000.

Introduced in the Challenge's third edition, the "Community Champion" category allows students from Arab communities abroad, as well as non-Arabs learning Arabic, to participate. This addition marks a significant milestone for the world's largest Arabic reading initiative.

The finals consist of an oral examination in which students summarise the key themes of the 25 books they have read, demonstrating their command of Standard Arabic. The judging panel evaluates each student's comprehension and ability to articulate ideas in their own words. To succeed, students must confidently discuss, critique, and analyse the texts, demonstrating their ability to meaningfully connect various concepts.

Finalists for this category included Yahya Khalid Al-Otaibi (Italy), Iyad Abdul Rahman Tabi (France), Suhaib Abdul Razzaq (Canada), Jana Al-Sayyed Hamdi (Greece), Lana Esa'eed (Germany), Sara Musa (Denmark), Mohammed Abdul Fattah Al-Refaie (Sweden), Aya Walid Saad Al-Din (Norway), Jawhara Saleh Al-Hassan (Finland), Jihad Al-Jaffal (Belgium), Mohammed Hanan Pedaikail (India), Mazen Yousef Al-Hussein (China), Radwa Abdullah (Australia), Razan Hawa (New Zealand), Zaid Aziz Ghanem (United Kingdom), Ahmed Abdul Raqib Ahmed (Malaysia), Dorinda Al-Sayed Zaiter (Russia), Israa Musalli (Türkiye), Lynn Al-Majzoub (Austria), Ibrahim Afifi (Switzerland), Khadija Khalil Abdul Karim (Brazil), Kamee Basim Al-Jabai (Netherlands), and Mohammed Kalash (Ireland).

People of Determination

Sheikh Hamdan honoured Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Abdul Halim from Egypt (Al-Azhar Al-Sharif) with the title of Arab Reading Champion in the People of Determination category, featuring a prize of AED200,000. Louay Al Sharif from Tunisia and Joan Assem Asaad from Palestine came second and third and received awards of AED100,000 and AED50,000, respectively.

Country-level winners in this category included Saif Nabil Zein (Qatar), Abdullah Jaafar Baqer (Bahrain), Ali Mohammed Ali Jibril (Ministry of Education - Egypt), Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Abdul Halim (Al-Azhar Al-Sharif), Kawthar Al Qurashi (Morocco), Latifa Al Azemi (Kuwait), Raed Sami Al Awaisha (Jordan), Joan Assem Asaad (Palestine), Sulaiman Khamis Sulaiman Al Khadim (UAE), Mahjouba Hamoud (Mauritania), Abrar Mazhar Alawi (Iraq), Youssef Ibrahim (Syria), Leen Haitham Al Rimah (Lebanon), Habiba Misbah Ammar Al Lafi (Libya), Louay Al Sharif (Tunisia), and Raneem Fahad Al Lahibi (Saudi Arabia).

The ceremony featured inspiring stories of five students of determination who participated in the seventh edition of the Arab Reading Challenge. The MBRGI team proactively arranged medical consultations for these students and provided all necessary support. A medical team successfully performed surgeries for the students, with outcomes exceeding expectations.

Outstanding Supervisor

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed awarded Rabie Ahmed from Syria the title of ‘Best Supervisor’ and a prize of AED300,000. Eman Morsy Al Sayed Morsy from Egypt (Ministry of Education) came second and received AED100,000, while Afrah Al Matootah from Kuwait came in third place and received AED50,000.

Country-level winning supervisors included Nashwa Saad Ahmed (Qatar), Shaikha Mubarak Al Dhaheri (Bahrain), Eman Morsy Al Sayed Morsy (Ministry of Education - Egypt), Najat Sherbeka (Morocco), Afrah Al Matootah (Kuwait), Rami Ahmed Al Harahsheh (Jordan), Fadi Abdul Rahman Abu Hamda (Palestine), Assem Abara (UAE), Al Mustafa Mohamed Injeh (Mauritania), Omar Kamal (Iraq), Rabie Ahmed (Syria), Linda Hussein Wehbe (Lebanon), Rabie Ali Faraj Al Shnakieh (Libya), Sana Al Zarrad (Tunisia), and Mishal bin Ayed Al Malki (Saudi Arabia).

Cultivating a Love of Reading

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), emphasised that the Arab Reading Challenge embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to cultivate a love of reading among students. By fostering an environment conducive to knowledge acquisition and creativity, the Challenge equips young generations with the tools necessary to build a prosperous future for their countries.

“The record-breaking participation in the 8th Arab Reading Challenge inspires optimism and confidence in a brighter future," Al Gergawi stated. "It demonstrates the power of the next generation to effect positive change through their unwavering belief in knowledge as a cornerstone of character development. These students recognise that reading is a catalyst for transformation, sharpening their skills and deepening their understanding of their nations' needs, while also keeping them informed about global events and scientific progress. Reading fosters meaningful human interaction and cultivates open-mindedness," he added.

He further remarked, "This year's record participation reinforces the Challenge's mission to enrich Arab culture and champion the Arabic language, reaffirming its significance in fostering loyalty, preserving identity, and facilitating cultural exchange."

Success Story

The unprecedented participation in the 8th Arab Reading Challenge is a continuation of its success story since its launch. Across its eight editions, participation in the initiative has grown significantly, both within and beyond the Arab world. A total of 131 million students from 795,000 schools, under the guidance of 716,000 supervisors, have taken part in the initiative, reflecting its widespread impact and increasing engagement.

Launched in the academic year 2015-2016 under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Arab Reading Challenge aims to prepare a future generation that loves reading and knowledge. The initiative seeks to empower young people to express their identity in Arabic, fostering a deep connection to the language, encouraging its use in everyday interactions, and promoting an appreciation of its richness.

The Arab Reading Challenge also helps build a value system that motivates youth to learn about other cultures, instilling the principles of tolerance and coexistence, and opening the door for a global dialogue.

