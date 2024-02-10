Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organises ‘An Innovation Journey’ exhibition in celebration of Innovation Month

Driven by its commitment to supporting creativity and innovation, and in conjunction with Innovation Month, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising ‘An Innovation Journey’ exhibition under the slogan “A World of Innovation... A Journey Towards the Future”. Held until 29 February, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the world of books and creative ideas.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “The exhibition reflects our vision to support and promote a culture of innovation in society. We seek to inspire visitors with ideas that nourish the mind and stimulate creative thinking, based on our belief that reading and knowledge are the basis for any comprehensive development renaissance.”

AlMazrooei added: “Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library plays a pivotal role in fostering cultural dialogue and supporting education and scientific research. The library combines cultural heritage and technological innovations to provide a unique experience for readers and researchers to exchange ideas and share knowledge.”

The exhibition aims to inspire visitors and stimulate innovation amongst community members by displaying a unique collection of books and titles from MBRL’s nine sub-libraries. Between culture, literature, economics, business, and human development, the exhibition features 135 books that shed light on a wide range of topics in Arabic and English.

Some of the most prominent titles in the exhibition are The Future of Innovation, Innovation in the Public Sector, Business Model Innovation, The Value of Innovation, Valuing Intellectual Capital, Moving the Needle, among others.

The exhibition enables visitors to learn about the latest theories, innovations, and developments in various fields. It also highlights the importance of reading and continuous learning as essential tools for personal and societal progress, creating a pioneering educational, cultural, and knowledge experience.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library adopts an effective strategy in organising diverse and free events and exhibitions throughout the year, based on its belief in the importance of culture and knowledge as the foundation for prosperity and progress. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aims to create a rich environment that embraces creativity, stimulates intellectual dialogue, and provides an opportunity for learning, exploration, and the exchange of ideas. This reflects its vision to promote culture to build an advanced knowledge society.

Visitors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library can know more details and information about the library’s workshops, seminars, and events held throughout the year and register and attend them for free, through the official website mbrl.ae, and by following the library’s social media channels

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.