Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Azizi Developments’ cultural district project in Dubai South

Project aims to enrich Dubai’s cultural and art landscape and foster innovation within the creative sector

By fostering a supportive environment for creatives, investors, and entrepreneurs, the cultural district supports Dubai’s vision to transform itself into the capital of the global creative economy

Project features a range of facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition halls, and a performing arts academy; project is poised to attract artists and creatives from around the globe

Mirwais Azizi: The initiative will provide an ideal environment for artists and entrepreneurs to showcase work, develop skills, and transform ideas into successful businesses



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the cultural district project, located within the Azizi Venice community in Dubai South. Launched by Azizi Developments, the project aims to enrich Dubai’s cultural and art landscape and foster innovation in the creative sector.

HH Sheikh Mohammed received a briefing from Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, on the key components of the project which seeks to strengthen Dubai's position as a global cultural hub and improve its ranking in global competitiveness indices. The unique project reflects Dubai's commitment to nurturing creative talent, reinforcing its reputation as a leading destination for creatives worldwide.

Creative business incubators

Aligned with the aims of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, the cultural district project in Dubai South supports the leadership’s vision to transform Dubai into a global creative economy capital. By fostering a supportive environment for creatives, investors, and entrepreneurs, the project aims to drive global leadership in culture and creativity. Creative business incubators that use advanced technology to empower creatives and enhance the sector’s global competitiveness are central to this initiative.

Iconic facilities

The cultural district in Dubai South will feature a collection of exceptional facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition halls, and a performing arts academy. Designed to enrich Dubai's vibrant and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract artists and creatives from around the globe.

Seamlessly blending art and culture, the upcoming district promises to be a vibrant hub, enriching the lives of Dubai South residents through diverse activities and experiences.

Vital role

Mirwais Azizi expressed his pride in the launch of the ambitious project, highlighting its role as a vital platform for the creative industry. "It will provide an ideal environment for artists and entrepreneurs to showcase work, develop skills, and transform ideas into successful businesses," he stated, emphasising the project's contribution to Dubai's economic diversification and its goal of enhancing the emirate’s status as a global creative powerhouse.

Highlighting the cultural district's reflection of Dubai's commitment to both authenticity and modernity, he said: "This project embodies Dubai's rich cultural tapestry and its understanding of culture's vital role in fostering vibrant communities, economic prosperity, and social stability."

State-of-the-art technology

The cultural district in Dubai South boasts a stunning array of venues designed to enhance the emirate's artistic landscape. At its heart is a 2,500-seat opera house boasting an innovative, futuristic design by Zaha Hadid Architects. The opera house will feature cutting-edge acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances.

Further enriching the district's offerings are spacious exhibition halls that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Designed to accommodate a diverse range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area can showcase everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognising the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy. This academy will play a vital role in honing the skills of the next generation of artists poised to leave their mark on the UAE's vibrant cultural scene.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.