Mohammed bin Rashid set to honour Great Arab Minds 2024 winners on Thursday

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is set to honour six distinguished winners of the Great Arab Minds 2024 initiative at a prestigious ceremony taking place on 16 January at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai. The largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, the Great Arab Minds initiative seeks to recognise Arabs who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity.

The Great Arab Minds 2024 award ceremony will be attended by scientists, academics, intellectuals, researchers, ministers, ambassadors, diplomats, and high-ranking officials. The event will also be attended by the families and colleagues of the winners, alongside prominent media.

The six winners of the Great Arab Minds 2024 initiative, set to be honoured, have achieved extraordinary milestones across a wide range of disciplines. Professor Oussama Khatib is being recognised for his contributions to Engineering and Technology; Artist Dia Al-Azzawi for his impact on Literature and the Arts; Professor Omar Yaghi for his groundbreaking work in Natural Sciences; Professor Yasmine Belkaid for her advancements in Medicine; Engineer Sahel Al-Hiyari for his innovative achievements in Architecture and Design, and Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia for his influential contributions to the field of Economics.

The award underscores their groundbreaking scientific, cultural, and creative achievements, which have not only advanced humanity but also served as beacons of inspiration for millions of aspiring talents, youth, and professionals. The winners’ contributions span various fields including medicine, natural sciences, economics, engineering, architecture, and the arts, exemplifying excellence and leadership.

The choice of the Museum of the Future as the venue holds special significance. It serves as the official headquarters of the Great Arab Minds initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Museum also houses a permanent research and knowledge centre, inaugurated in January 2024, to support the mission of Great Arab Minds.

