Mohammed bin Rashid Tours 'National Identity' Exhibition

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the “National Identity: Legacy and Responsibility” exhibition, organised as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings held in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

The exhibition offers an interactive experience to showcase national achievements and highlights the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and core national values.

It also spotlights the accomplishments of government entities and their role in advancing services, enhancing quality of life, and shaping a smart and sustainable future.

Through the exhibition, each participant was invited to select one of the UAE National Identity’s six pillars that they wish to contribute to within their field of work and to add a symbolic representation or personal message expressing their practical commitment to that pillar.

By the end of the experience, the contributions came together to form an interactive sculpture that reflected the momentum of participation and the diversity of community pledges across all pillars.

The exhibition also provided a comprehensive overview of the National Identity Strategy, including its pillars, areas of focus, and key priority initiatives, with aims to encourage participants to integrate these principles into government and community practices, in line with the event’s message of fostering a participatory approach to achieve progress.