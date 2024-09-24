Mona Al Marri inaugurates 27th SGI Dubai, the region’s largest sign and graphic imaging expo

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today inaugurated the 27th edition of SGI Dubai, the Middle East and Africa's largest sign and graphic imaging expo. The much-anticipated industry event has brought together over 200 global print and signage industry leaders. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the expo will run from 24 to 26 September, offering a platform for industry professionals, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the latest trends and advancements shaping the region’s imaging and signage sectors.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri was briefed about the innovative products and technologies redefining the printing and advertising industry, displayed at the event, including solutions for traditional and digital billboards, retail banners, public advertisements, road ads, and digital printing. She said that Dubai's growing status as a global economic hub is driving the printing and advertising industry's growth, creating new growth opportunities for companies in the sector across the region.

With the global print equipment market set to soar to a staggering $27.85 billion by 2031, the Middle East's premier trade exhibition in the printing, imaging, and signage industries promises to be a game-changer, showcasing cutting-edge products and breakthrough technologies that are shaping the future of the sector.

"SGI Dubai 2024 stands as a beacon of innovation and leadership in the global printing and imaging industry," said Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, President of International Expo Consults. "This year, we are set to deliver an experience that not only highlights the latest technologies but also fosters essential connections to drive the industry forward. SGI Dubai continues to set the benchmark for excellence, offering a platform where the world's leading minds converge to redefine the future."

This year’s edition is expected to draw an elite audience, including owners, CEOs, and influencers from various sectors, such as sign-making, print production, digital signage, promotional companies, media agencies, and real estate developers. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in interactive displays and witness live demonstrations of ground-breaking technologies. The event serves as a platform for sharing ideas, innovation, and collaboration, providing unparalleled access to the forefront of industry evolution.

This year's SGI Dubai places a spotlight on the Middle East and Africa, two regions rapidly emerging as pivotal hubs in the global printing and signage industries. With a massive growth in infrastructure projects, retail developments, and technological adoption, these markets are not just keeping pace—they are leading the charge toward the future. For businesses looking to tap into this thriving market, SGI Dubai 2024 offers a unique gateway to connect with high-calibre audiences and explore immense new growth opportunities.

"For those seeking to stay at the forefront of industry evolution, SGI Dubai 2024 is their gateway to the latest breakthroughs in large-format printing, textile printing, and retail transformation," added Falaknaz. "Visitors can witness a world where LED marvels and digital signage redefine visual communication, pushing the boundaries of creativity and creating captivating experiences."

From advanced 3D printing to metal cutting and textile printing, SGI Dubai 2024 will showcase and discuss the industry's future trends. Apart from displaying the latest technologies, the event will help generate new conversations, insights, and business relationships that have the potential to shape the next chapter of this dynamic sector.

“As businesses across the Middle East and Africa seek to elevate their brands and enhance communication, the demand for high-quality printing and advanced signage solutions continues to skyrocket. SGI Dubai 2024 stands at the forefront of this movement, setting the stage for innovation and growth in the industry.

Whether you are a business looking to expand its footprint in the Middle East and Africa, a media agency searching for the latest in visual communication, or a tech enthusiast keen to explore transformative solutions, SGI Dubai 2024 offers a platform for achieving your goals. It’s more than an exhibition; it’s an experience that promises to redefine how the world sees the future of printing and signage,” Falaknaz further said.

