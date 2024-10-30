Nada Saruq Al Hadid imagines the positive energy nehind The golden ring

Rashid Dabdob’s new novel, Nada Saruq Al Hadid, takes readers on a journey back in time to Dubai 4,000 years ago, inspired by the golden ring that inspired the Expo 2020 Dubai logo. The novel weaves fictional tales with historical and archaeological facts, painting a vivid picture of life in that era and highlighting the values of wisdom and chivalry that characterized the people of the UAE.

Rashid Dabdob said:The idea for the novel was born from an appreciation for the depth of Emirati civilization and its connection to other civilizations based on the archaeological discoveries in the Marmoom area, which symbolize a link between past and present, and between the UAE and the world. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, discovered the artifacts in 2002 in the Marmoom area at the site of the ancient civilization, now named Saruq Al Hadid.

”This novel is the first of its kind to offer a fictional perspective of life in Dubai thousands of years ago, making it a valuable addition to Emirati and Arab literature. The idea is unique, combining diverse and interconnected stories that blend historical and archaeological documentation in Dubai with cultural and popular heritage, narrated by the land’s ancestors and fathers in a single literary work”.

Through a detailed view of daily life in Saruq Al Hadid four millennia ago, the novel explores the authentic Arab values of wisdom and chivalry and highlights the biodiversity that characterized the region, such as the prevalence of lions and the numerous names and attributes given to them.

Nada Saruq Al Hadid, which will be showcased at the Austin Macauley booth (Booth X20, Hall 1) at the Sharjah International Book Fair from 6-17 November, offers a unique literary experience targeting young adults. The novel instills a love of the Arabic language in youth through a fascinating journey into the depths of Emirati history and rich cultural heritage.



