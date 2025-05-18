Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits’ exhibition

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) inaugurated ‘Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits – Contemporary Art from Korea, 1960s to Today,’ on 15th May at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

In attendance were Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Jae Song-yoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE; Choi Sook-ma, Deputy Mayor for Cultural Affairs at the Seoul Metropolitan Government; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy; Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; Sheikha Noor Fahem Al Qassimi, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation; and Mohamed Abdul Latif Kanoo, Member of the Foundation’s Advisory Board, and a number of dignitaries and prominent figures from the cultural and artistic community.

The exhibition, which marks the first large-scale showcase of contemporary Korean art in the Middle East and running until 30th June 2025.

Part of a major three-year partnership, this unprecedented initiative represents a strategic institutional collaboration between ADMAF Foundation and the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA).

The exhibition represents a shared cultural vision aimed at establishing Abu Dhabi as a global platform for cultural exchange and dialogue between civilisations. Spanning six decades, the exhibition traces the evolution of contemporary Korean art, revealing how artists have responded to the country’s profound social and technological transformations through works that span diverse mediums, offering a dynamic and ever-evolving artistic experience.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stated during the inauguration of the Seoul Museum of Art’s exhibition in Abu Dhabi, “Hosting this exhibition in Abu Dhabi reaffirms the depth of cultural relations between the UAE and the Republic of South Korea. It embodies the vision of our wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in strengthening soft power and cultural diplomacy efforts, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for civilisational dialogue and knowledge exchange. This is achieved through building partnerships, signing memoranda of understanding with leading cultural institutions, and launching innovative initiatives in music, performing arts, and visual arts.”

He added, “Featuring 48 exceptional works by pioneering South Korean artists, accompanied by an interactive community program open to all, this first-ever exhibition in the Middle East of the Seoul Museum of Art’s collection at Manarat Al Saadiyat offers a unique opportunity to introduce local and regional audiences to the masterpieces of modern art. It presents a rich historical journey spanning from the 1960s to today—showcasing works that reflect deep human and cultural connection, while stimulating meaningful conversations around identity, society, and the increasing role of technology in shaping contemporary life. This initiative continues our unwavering commitment to raising cultural and artistic awareness, promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to world cultures—paving the way for a more creative, diverse, and enriched future.”

Huda Alkhamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival, said, “The Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) exhibition, held for the first time in the Middle East, is proof that culture complements the path of diplomacy, opens doors, transcends all borders, and touches hearts, like a hymn or a poem. Embracing values and connecting cultures, the exhibition transforms differences into creative exchange in a diverse world. The most beautiful aspect of it is the experience, with its depth and integrated cultural dimensions.”

He continued, “Through our historic partnership with the world-renowned Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) we are setting a precedent for international institutional partnerships - thanks to the strength and depth of our shared ties. This is the first exhibition of the museum’s collections outside of Korea, and the first exhibition of this magnitude of Korean art in the Arab world. All of this is a living entity that is growing and developing, with the creative energy of the creative communities in Abu Dhabi, Korea and the world. This is a meeting of thought, innovation, and new opportunities with creativity that illuminates the future from Manarat Al Saadiyat and in the UAE’s Year of the Community, from Abu Dhabi - A World of Harmony.”

Eunju Choi, General Director of the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) said, “Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits marks the most extensive presentation of Contemporary Korean Art to date in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Featuring 48 works by 29 Korean artists, including seminal pieces from the Seoul Museum of Art’s collection, the exhibition offers a compelling overview of current practices in Korean contemporary art.

The exhibition includes Nam June Paik’s Self-Portrait Dharma Wheel (1998), and Ayoung Kim’s Delivery Dancer’s Sphere (2022), which together trace both the legacy and the future directions of Korean Media Art. Audiences in the GCC will have a unique opportunity to engage with the historical context, distinct characteristics, and future possibilities of Contemporary Korean Art."

She added, “In December, SeMA will continue this cultural dialogue by presenting Intense Proximities, an exhibition introducing contemporary art from the United Arab Emirates, at the Seosomun Main Branch of SeMA. We believe these exhibitions will not only foster greater understanding between our respective art communities, but also contribute meaningfully to the global discourse on contemporary art.”

The exhibition is presented as part of Abu Dhabi Festival 2025, with the support of the Festival’s principal partners—Mubadala Investment Company and G42—and its energy partner, GS Energy.

Co-curated by SeMA curator Kyung-hwan Yeo and curator Maya El Khalil, ‘Layered Medium: We Are in Open Circuits,’ presents works from SeMA’s collection of contemporary art for the first time in the UAE. Tracing the evolution of Korea’s unique avant-garde contemporary art scene, the exhibition follows the media-driven expansions and connections evident in representative works by key Korean contemporary artists from the past sixty years. It addresses how artists have responded to the dramatic social and technological changes in Korea through the amalgamation of media, highlighting artworks moving through layered, intersecting mediums, shifting from the intimate to the global, with perspectives on the past, present and future.

Drawing on Nam June Paik's prescient 1966 statement ‘We Are in Open Circuits,’ which anticipated our hyper-connected contemporary world, the exhibition explores how art operates as a system of communication, exploring connections from our most intimate sensory experiences to mediations of the larger systems and structures that shape our urban, social and cultural conditions.

Situating the exhibition in the cultural context of Abu Dhabi imbues the works with new layers of meaning, particularly in a region which shares experiences of globalisation and rapid urbanisation.

Significantly, the exhibition is the first large-scale showcase of SeMA’s collection beyond Korea and serves as an important platform to introduce Korea’s artistic heritage to new audiences, expanding the reach of the museum internationally.

The exhibition will be accompanied by ‘Layered Dialogues,’ a publication featuring texts by UAE-based writers, deepening the cultural exchange between Korea and the UAE.

The spatial design by Formafantasma reinforced the exhibition’s conceptual framework through material storytelling and architectural sensitivity. A dynamic public programme of panel talks, screenings, and performances further enriched the visitor experience.

In addition, a series of panel discussions and artist film screenings will form part of the wider public programme, with full details to be shared online in due course.

This exhibition forms part of a long-term partnership between ADMAF and SeMA, aimed at fostering cultural dialogue between the UAE and South Korea. Following its Abu Dhabi debut, a second co-curated exhibition, Intense Proximities, will open at SeMA in Seoul in December 2025, premiering the work of three generations of UAE-based artists.

