Napoleon’s Rare Sword Set for Auction in Paris, Expected to Fetch Over €1 Million

A rare sword commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte for his personal use will be auctioned in Paris on May 22, according to the Giquello auction house.

The historic sabre, ordered by the French emperor in 1802, remained in his possession throughout his reign before being passed on to his close ally Emmanuel de Grouchy—Napoleon’s last marshal of the empire. The sword has remained in Grouchy’s family since 1815, the year of Napoleon’s defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

Auction experts estimate the weapon could sell for between €700,000 and €1 million ($800,000–$1.1 million).

A second, identical sword—also commissioned by Napoleon—is held by the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The auction is part of a booming market for Napoleon memorabilia in France. Just last year, two pistols the emperor once considered using to take his own life sold for €1.7 million, while one of his iconic bicorne hats fetched a record-breaking €1.9 million.

This weekend, a hand-written letter by Napoleon denying his involvement in the 1809 abduction of Pope Pius VII is also set to be auctioned near Paris, with an expected price of €12,000 to €15,000.

