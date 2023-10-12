National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

The National Library and Archives (NLA) signed an MoU with the State Archival Service of Ukraine with the aim of enhancing cultural cooperation between the two sides, and exchanging expertise.

This came in conjunction with the ICA Abu Dhabi Congress 2023, which will wrap up tomorrow at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the NLA, and Anatolii Khromov, Directorm, State Archival Service of Ukrainei, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The agreement provides a framework for bilateral cooperation, in accordance with the regulatory principles in force in both countries and international treaties. Its scope includes sharing experiences between the two sides in archiving both traditional and electronic documents, and exchanging experts and scientific and archival publications issued by the two sides.

The Director General of the NLA said that the signing of the MoU embodies the shared visions for developing bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, archiving, and documentation, and preserving the historical and cultural heritage.

In attendance was Dmytro Senik, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates, who congratulated the UAE on the great success of hosting the ICA Abu Dhabi Congress 2023, which brought together participants from all over the world.

