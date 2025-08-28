New ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative attracts over 5000 participants

‘Erth Dubai’, one of the largest and most inclusive community and cultural initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has attracted contributions from over 5,000 participants since its inception in February 2025.

Citizens and residents from across the emirate have participated in the initiative through its official website and digital platforms, creating a rich archive of stories and personal accounts of life in Dubai across the decades. The initiative has generated over one million in social media engagement to date.

The submissions capture diverse aspects of the emirate’s history, highlighting personal experiences that reflect Dubai’s values, customs and traditions. Notable contributions include stories of economic, educational, trade and artistic development, as well as intergenerational accounts of maritime life, fishing practices, shipbuilding, and daily life in older neighbourhoods.

The initiative’s social media platforms have recorded strong engagement, with interactive content encouraging individuals to share personal stories and historical photos. This surge in community participation has fuelled the initiative’s momentum and captured the interest of cultural and media circles both within the UAE and beyond.

Ahmed Saeed Al Sharid, General Coordinator of the ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative, praised the strong support of the leadership, noting that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, continue to inspire the drive to document Dubai’s history for future generations.

He said: “The response over the past few months reflects the community’s deep awareness of the value of preserving history and safeguarding Dubai’s heritage. The unwavering support of our leadership is key to this success. The vision of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed provides a clear framework for making the documentation of Dubai’s past a truly national and inclusive mission.”

Al Sharid added: “Building on its early success, the ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative continues to expand in line with the vision and guidance of HH Sheikh Hamdan. In the next phase, we aim to widen the scope of participation and make documentation tools even more accessible, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city that honours its past while building its future.”

Launch of ‘Erth Dubai’ App

Al Sharid also announced the launch of the new ‘Erth Dubai’ mobile application, designed to broaden participation and make the initiative easily accessible. The app’s user-friendly interface allows individuals to upload stories in written or recorded formats, along with supporting images and historical documents. The app will play a key role in accelerating the data collection process, connecting contributions through a unified interactive platform and enhancing the quality and dissemination of content, he said.

As part of youth engagement efforts, a special event honoured students taking part in the initiative’s ‘School Challenge’ for outstanding submissions featuring their parents and grandparents.

‘Erth Dubai’ continues to invite citizens and residents to share personal stories on life in Dubai across different phases of its development through the initiative’s website or new mobile app.

One of the most ambitious community documentation efforts of its kind, ‘Erth Dubai’ forms part of strategic initiatives launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to preserve the emirate’s history and cultural legacy, including the development of the Dubai National Archive under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.