Passing of Saudi Poet Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, Aged 75

The Saudi poet and prince, Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, has passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with illness.

He was Born in Riyadh on April 2, 1949 (4 Jumada al-Akhirah 1368 AH), Prince Badr was a renowned Saudi poet whose literary works combined themes of love, pride, elegy, social issues, and politics. His poetry was highly regarded both in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

Prince Badr, known for his significant contributions to the development of sophisticated literary compositions His literary works combined themes of love, pride, elegy and lamentation that depicts, with eloquence and insightful reflections on social issued and political realities in the Kingdom and the broader Arab world.

In 2019, Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen was honoured by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who bestowed upon him the prestigious King Abdulaziz scarf. Raised in an environment rich in scholarly pursuits and literary appreciation, Prince Badr was nurtured in a household where his father's passion for science and literature was evident.

Surrounded by a wealth of books in his extensive personal library, and frequenting his father's gatherings filled with intellectuals, writers, and esteemed thinkers, Prince Badr's deep-seated love for literature and poetry was profoundly shaped.

Prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen pursued his early education in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. He attended middle school at the Queen Victoria School in Alexandria, Egypt, and completed his secondary education in Riyadh, as well as in Britain and the US.

Throughout his academic journey, Prince Badr was accompanied by great Saudi poets, including Mohammed Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Khalid Al Faisal, Khalid bin Yazid, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Sudairi, Abdul Rahman bin Musa’id bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and many others.

He collaborated with numerous composers, notably Siraj Omar, Mohammed Shafiq, Sami Ihsan, and Abd El Rab Idris. His poems were sung by renowned singers such as Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdo, Abadi Al Johar, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Khalid Abdul Rahman, Abdullah Al Ruwaished, Kazim Al Saher, Saber Al Rubai, Rashid Al Majed, and others.

He worked with several prominent artists, including the famous song "Leila" with Abd El Rab Idris, "Oh Night How Long You Are" and "Give Me Love" with Talal Maddah, "Your Voice Calls Me" and the songs "I Apologize", "The Messages" and “Reply My Greetings” with Mohammed Abdo, among many others.

Among his notable poetry collections are "What the Sparrow Carves on the Date Palm" (published in 1989), "A Message from a Bedouin" (published in 1990), "Perhaps a Poem" (published in 1996), and "A Glint" (published in 2010).

