Ramadan Nights Festival Embraces Essence of the Holy Month

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of its ‘Ramadan Nights’ Festival, aimed at showcasing the values, customs, and traditions that define the local community during Ramadan. The diverse programme allows residents and visitors to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the blessed month. This initiative aligns with the Authority’s commitment to social responsibility and supports the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ campaign, launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with several government and private entities to highlight the wide range of events taking place across the emirate throughout the season.



The festival’s agenda includes performances and engaging experiences that celebrate Emirati traditions, hosted at various sites under the Authority’s management. Among these venues is Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, which welcomes visitors from 14 to 23 March to engage in immersive cultural activities. The Al Maktoum Courtyard will host workshops, including ‘Jewellery Design’ and ‘Misbaha Making,’ where participants will learn how to create misbahas using beads, wood, and precious stones. Additionally, they can participate in ‘Dukhoon Making,’ blending unique fragrances, as well as several workshops in cooperation with The Knot, including ‘Candle Making’ and ‘Lantern Decoration,’ working with different painting techniques.

Meanwhile, Etihad Museum will present three creative workshops every Friday evening during the first three weeks of Ramadan. These include ‘Scent and Synesthesia’ in partnership with Oo La Lab, ‘Tablescaping and Poetry,’ which focuses on the art of table arrangement inspired by Arabic poetry, and ‘Contemporary Henna,’ which reinterprets regional and historical henna designs through a modern lens. Additionally, guests can explore permanent and temporary exhibitions and learn about the Union’s formation and key milestones in UAE history.

On 14 March, Al Safa Art & Design Library will host a poetry evening featuring a diverse lineup of poets, including Ahmed Al Asem, Amal Al Sahlawi, Najat Al Dhaheri, Musab Biroutieh, and Dareen Shubair, who will recite selections from their latest poetry collections, accompanied by oud player Yasser Rashad. On 15 March, Al Safa Art & Design Library will also feature a vibrant selection of artistic performances, including oud music, puppet theatre, and shadow play, alongside interactive creative workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of ancient Filipino script, refine their skills in palm frond weaving, delve into the art of dukhoon and perfumery, and a prayer rug-making workshop for children. The library will also feature a diverse selection of Emirati fashion design boutiques and F&B vendors.



The ‘Ramadan Nights’ programme at Hatta Heritage Village, running from 5 to 15 March, will offer a range of heritage showcases celebrating the culture of Hatta. Visitors can attend cultural and religious lectures, organised in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and enjoy Dubai Police’s K9 demonstrations alongside the ‘Officer Mansour and Officer Amina’ show. Additionally, Dubai Civil Defense will lead awareness sessions, complemented by the ‘Salem’ puppet show. ‘Bo Tabela’ performances will also take place in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, alongside a traditional market featuring handcrafted works by local artisans.



As part of the festival, Dubai Culture, in cooperation with the Dubai Club for People of Determination, will present a Ramadan programme tailored for the club’s students, aimed at developing their skills and fostering creativity. This includes a series of interactive sessions covering handicrafts, perfumery, candle making, the art of dukhoon, and Arabic calligraphy, supervised by Dubai Culture’s team across its various sites.



Furthermore, throughout the holy month, Dubai Culture will hold the sixth edition of its humanitarian initiative, ‘Ramadan Heroes,’ in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent and talabat UAE. This drive encourages community members to contribute by donating iftar meals, food parcels, Eid clothing, and Zakat Al Fitr through the Ramadan Heroes virtual charity on talabat UAE. Aid will be securely and promptly delivered to beneficiaries in coordination with Emirates Red Crescent teams.

