Rare Copies of the Quran and the Bible at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Acquisition of Rare Books and Manuscripts," a company specializing in rare books and manuscripts, is showcasing a copy of the Holy Quran dating back to the 15th century AD, valued at 85,000 euros, equivalent to 336,595 dirhams, in its pavilion at the Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2023.

They are also displaying another copy of the Bible valued at 480,000 euros, equivalent to 1.9 million dirhams.

Mohammed Asif, the owner of the company, stated that they provide visitors to the exhibition with the opportunity to view and purchase original copies of the Holy Quran and the Bible, which come with reliable international certificates.

These certificates confirm that the copies have been examined and verified as authentic, with accurate recorded data.

He also mentioned that the company possesses a stock of over 600 original documents dating back to the past four centuries.

