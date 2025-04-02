School of Life Celebrates Languages and Launches Phase 2 of the Creative Impact Track

Dubai Culture is presenting a series of public workshops through its ‘School of Life’ initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy. Taking place in Al Safa Art & Design Library, Al Twar Public Library, Al Mankhool Public Library, and Hatta Public Library, the initiative offers a diverse range of activities aimed at building life skills for all, enabling them to explore Dubai’s distinctive creative scene. This contributes to fostering a sustainable creative ecosystem that enriches skills, enhances capabilities, and encourages community participation in the cultural and artistic sectors.

In April 2025, ‘School of Life’ will present a rich programme of discussions and interactive workshops under the theme ‘Celebrating Languages’, featuring its innovative clubs, including Wellness & Nutrition, Chess, Family Developing, Language, Career, Art, and Calligraphy, in addition to a series of educational sessions within the Creative Impact Track that was launched by the Authority as part of the Calligraphy Club, within the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, alongside the Photography & Cinema Club, organised in collaboration with Canon and Reporters. The programme will include 37 interactive sessions covering topics such as voice-over techniques, photography, impactful content creation, achieving psychological and physical balance, enterprise resource planning, and more. This provides a dynamic space for creativity, encouraging the exchange of ideas and experiences among participants.

To explore the programme and register, click here.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.