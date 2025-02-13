Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Heritage Days

The 22nd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the Heritage Area of the Heart of Sharjah.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the event is themed "Roots" and has attracted participation from local, Arab and international communities. The Ruler of Sharjah was welcomed by folk performances from various bands, including Al Nadba, Al Ayala, Al Harbiya and Al Habban.

The event showcases Sharjah's rich cultural legacy, with three major exhibitions. The "Roots" Exhibition highlights the emirate's history, while "The Journey of Perfumes" traces the perfume industry's evolution. The "A Century of Libraries" exhibition focuses on the history of the Al Qasimia Library, which has evolved from the era of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr bin Khalid Al Qasimi to Sheikh Dr. Sultan's leadership.

Sharjah Heritage Days will feature a series of activities across seven cities: Sharjah City, Khorfakkan, Mleiha, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn and Al Hamriyah. New activities include the centennial celebration of Sharjah's first library, a Booksellers Market with over 12 libraries, and the largest Al-Ayala band performance in the UAE, involving more than 300 folk artists.

Additional events include live artistic performances, theatre workshops, folk craft demonstrations, and cinema screenings. The cultural café will host discussions on Emirati heritage with esteemed local researchers, alongside book launches and signing events.

The Emirati Crafts Centre programme will feature 150 craftsmen from around the world, while the Arab Heritage programme will host a roundtable discussion with UNESCO experts. The International Storytelling School programme will present engaging activities and performances.

Sharjah Heritage Days offers a wide range of interactive activities, including workshops, youth councils, and traditional craft training courses. It will also showcase Gulf and international folk arts, with performances from Saudi, Iraqi, Yemeni, Georgian and Russian groups.

The event will also highlight participation from GCC countries and several Arab nations, including Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Tunisia, Algeria and Lebanon.

