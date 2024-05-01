Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 2nd Animation Conference

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday the 2nd annual edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC). H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), were also present at the official opening of the festival.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, along with several heads and directors of government departments and institutions, intellectuals, artists, specialists, and media representatives.

The first-of-its-kind platform in the region developed by SBA to boost the collaborative capacities of the animation and creative industries in the UAE and the region, as well as enable rising talents to learn from the industry’s best, SAC 2024 runs from 1st-5th May at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Sharjah Ruler was briefed on the conference’s diverse programming agenda, which will feature 60 events, including 19 workshops, 28 seminars and panel discussions, 6 inspiring speeches, several exhibitions, and 3 concerts for music enthusiasts. The programme, which seeks to highlight animation’s educational role and its impact on fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, will be led by 70 speakers, content creators and animation experts who hail from 11 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also toured the workshop and discussion spaces that have been created for SAC 2024, and received insights on the various creative tools and experiences, illustrated books as well as other forms of visual arts these spaces will offer to engage and entertain visitors and attendees across age groups.

The opening ceremony included a speech by Khawla Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, and Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SAC, followed by a concert by the renowned Florence Pop Orchestra, marking the beginning of five days of creativity and inspiration.

Al Mujaini emphasised that within its vision for building the UAE’s creative industry and knowledge-based societies, Sharjah gives leading importance to the advancement of the animation industry, particularly within the Arab region. She also noted that under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, SBA is putting in concerted efforts to explore and boost the role of books in the development and advancement of animation content.

“We are part of a significant cultural project founded by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, who believes that building society starts with investing in each individual’s awareness and talent, and providing them with the right platforms and opportunities for creative expression”, Al Mujaini further noted in her welcome address.

“We recognise that animation transcends mere entertainment; it is a pivotal industry profoundly influencing the building of future generations, shaping their dreams and aspirations, and expanding their horizons to embrace the noblest values and acquire invaluable knowledge and sciences. In essence, this industry empowers us to craft our own narratives and convey them to upcoming generations and the global community,” she added.

The Executive Director of SAC noted that the event seeks to bolster Sharjah's position as one of the global capitals of creative production, and introduces a novel approach to strengthening the relationship between publishers, writers, illustrators, animators, and film production companies. Al Mujaini affirmed the substantial responsibility of creators, producers, artists, and professionals within the animation industry, highlighting their role in shaping future societies. She underscored that Sharjah will continue to serve as a hub for creatives to continue enhancing the world with more beauty and art.

During his speech, Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SAC, stated, “The phrase, ‘Animation is not just entertainment, it's the way a culture dreams,’ encapsulates the essence of the SAC and highlights animation as a profound medium for cultural expression, embodying our hopes, values, and collective imagination. The conference aims to create an environment where the dreams and narratives of culture can soar through the art of animation, bringing together creators, broadcasters, and industry leaders to foster this creative space.”

The conference will host a special celebration for the 30th anniversary of The Lion King with an exclusive world premiere of the short film Mushka by the renowned animator Andreas Deja.

