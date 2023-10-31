Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Arabic Language Academy's Board of Trustees

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA), led a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Academy at its headquarters in the University City on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, His Highness praised the accomplishments of the Academy in the past year across various programmes and initiatives. Notably, they successfully completed 31 new volumes for the historical dictionary of the Arabic language. His Highness also commended the efforts to preserve and promote the Arabic language.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan expressed gratitude for the dedication and support of the Board of Trustees in advancing the Academy's work and their insightful vision that aligns with the Academy's goals, enhancing its operations.

The meeting included a review of significant statistics related to the contributors, staff, and experts involved in the historical dictionary project. The group consists of more than 500 editors, experts, and proofreaders, along with administrative and technical personnel.

The board also discussed the major events organised by the Academy throughout the year, such as linguistic councils, projects, and significant initiatives in Europe and Africa. These efforts strengthen relations with organisations focused on the Arabic language and its instruction, ultimately supporting their development and outreach to a broader Arabic-speaking audience.

Furthermore, it was briefed on the outcomes of the Language Council programme, operating under the Academy's umbrella. This programme attracts students studying the Arabic language abroad, enabling them to learn and practice Arabic at the Academy. A total of 40 students have successfully graduated from this programme.

Additionally, it reviewed the key recommendations stemming from the recent Arabic Language Studies Conference in Europe, held over the previous two days. These recommendations are highly valued, as they result from discussions among scholars, experts, and language specialists from various countries.

The board also deliberated on the proposed programmes and projects for the upcoming year. These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to achieving the Academy's objectives, as they include innovative projects that reinforce the Academy's vital role in serving the Arabic language.

Notable attendees at the meeting included Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saafin, former head of the Arabic Language Department at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Abdullah bin Saif Al-Toubi, Director of the Arabisation and Translation Center and Arabic Language Promotion in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of Arabic Language Academy (ALA) in Sharjah, and Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

