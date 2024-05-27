Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Arab Theater Institute headquarters in Al Hira

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Honorary President of the Arab Theater Institute (ATI), officially opened the institute’s main office located in Al Hira.

Upon his arrival, the Sharjah Ruler revealed the commemorative plaque declaring the launch of the headquarters, and cordially welcomed the significant number of theatre artists from various Arab nations, conveying his happiness at their being in Sharjah and offering them congratulations on the inauguration of the Authority’s headquarters.

The Ruler of Sharjah, gave a speech during the event, expressing his appreciation for the theatre and its community. He also announced the allocation of a financial contribution to support the Authority’s work and emphasised the significance of theatre as a fundamental element of culture in advancing and enriching society.

He reiterated his commitment to continue supporting the theatre and its community across all Arab nations until the theatre is restored to its former glory.

The Sharjah Ruler took a tour of the Institute's main offices, which consist of two neighbouring buildings. These buildings are traditional heritage houses that were reconstructed as part of the restoration of the old town of Al Hira.

During the tour, he received an overview of its various facilities, including administrative and specialised technical departments, the library, publishing, training and qualification departments, the school theatre, the digital library, and the Arab Center for Documentation and Theater Studies.

The headquarters was built in the traditional Emirati architectural style, incorporating all modern amenities and facilities. The design features intricate wood carvings and plaster decorations, which are characteristic of the region's traditional architecture. The building and its surroundings were also equipped with various services and infrastructure to facilitate visitors' movement to the Institute.

Ismail Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Arab Theater Institute, delivered a speech expressing the joy of the theatre community at the opening of the institute’s headquarters. He expressed gratitude for the Ruler of Sharjah's continuous support and efforts in nurturing and advancing the theater and its practitioners.

Abdullah highlighted that the new headquarters would serve as a source of inspiration for all Arab theatre artists, motivating them to progress further.

The Secretary-General emphasised that backing Arab theatre entails greater accountability for the theatre's purpose and the endeavours of the playwrights. This comes as the ATI strives to enhance theatre in all Arab cities and raise the standard of every Arab theatre.

For their part, Arab artists from various Arab countries saluted the Ruler of Sharjah and expressed their happiness and pride in his unlimited support, and the opening of the Authority’s headquarters to be an open house for Arab playwrights.

The headquarters' opening ceremony was attended, alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture; Dr. Salah Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority “Mubadara”; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Ceremonies and Hospitality Department; and numerous theatre people from various Arab countries.

