Sharjah Ruler opens 43rd annual Sharjah International Book Fair

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday, the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) with the theme ‘It Starts with a Book’," at Expo Centre Sharjah until November 17.

Morocco will be the guest of honour of this year's edition.

The Ruler of Sharjah was received by H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Isam Bin Saqer Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; top officials, intellectuals and authors.

In his opening speech, the Ruler of Sharjah highlighted efforts to promote the Arabic language, its literature, sciences, and history, underscoring the pivotal role of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language in this endeavour, and affirmed the commitment to advancing knowledge, spreading cultural awareness, and strengthening the Arabic language globally.

H.H. extended a warm welcome to the international audience, saying: “We welcome you to the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair. We thank the distinguished guests, including scholars, intellectuals, writers, publishers, and the media, for their exceptional presence, a testament to the enduring strength of our culture.”

The Ruler of Sharjah expressed his pride in this grand occasion, which celebrates the book at the highest level and offers a distinguished programme, including the unprecedented achievement of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language. This milestone reinforces Sharjah’s commitment to books and cultural heritage.

H.H. said: “Today, we celebrate two cherished events. First, the Sharjah International Book Fair itself – for books are the key to nations' success, advancement, and development. In Sharjah, we value and honour them and those who champion them, knowing they are the architects of societies and generations, our finest companions and friends. As Al-Mutanabbi famously said, ‘The dearest place in the world is the saddle of a galloping horse, and the best companion in life is a book.’ Our second joy is the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, a monumental scholarly achievement realised by a team of over 700 contributors, including writers, editors, reviewers, managers, and production staff. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this significant cultural endeavour.”

H.H. outlined the vision behind the corpus, a long-held aspiration for the Arab world, and detailed his leadership over many years in bringing this project to fruition. The Sharjah Ruler noted that the corpus preserves an invaluable linguistic and cultural heritage, paving the way for further projects that honour Arabic as a great and enduring language. “The corpus has been a personal dream, founded on my belief that preserving the language is also preserving its people, history, literature, and authentic identity. Over seven continuous years, supporters of the Arabic language worked tirelessly on this project, collecting linguistic resources, preserving the poetry of the past, documenting language rules, and recording cultural stories. May Allah reward them for their efforts, as the dictionary is now complete in 127 volumes.”

The Ruler of Sharjah elaborated on the dictionary’s comprehensive scope, covering classical Arabic poetry, the Holy Quran and Hadith language, and modern-day language from media and social discourse.

His Highness assured Sharjah remains committed to cultural and knowledge projects that promote and advance Arabic: “The Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language represents a landmark achievement in gathering our linguistic heritage, including vocabulary, poetry, and linguistic references, from classical to contemporary Arabic. We share this accomplishment not to pause or rest but to emphasise our unwavering dedication to continuing the journey of knowledge, spreading Arab culture, and empowering the Arabic language worldwide.”

H.H. said: “I carry good news to the Arab world of its Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, and I am pleased to announce the launch of a new scholarly project, the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, which will cover sciences, literature, arts, and notable figures. This ambitious initiative will reconnect the Arab world with its rich legacy of scientific, artistic, and literary achievements and the lives of its great scholars, jurists, philosophers, writers, poets, and many others, bridging the Arab world’s present with its illustrious past.”

In conclusion, H.H. addressed scholars, cultural advocates, and knowledge seekers, affirming the continuation of major scholarly projects and a bright future for the Arabic language, saying, “To my children: the future is rich with major scholarly projects, and I am confident that the future of Arabic is bright and blessed. The Arabic language will endure as long as life continues, safeguarded by preserving the Holy Quran.”

The Sharjah Ruler felicitated renowned Algerian author and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi, the 'Cultural Personality of the Year' for the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). He also paid tribute to the heads of Arabic language academies who contributed to the completion of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, alongside Al Qasimi Publications, which undertook the execution, printing, and presentation of the complete volumes, in addition to taking commemorative pictures.

Following the opening ceremony, H.H. signed copies of the completed Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, the first-of-its-kind project to chronicle 17 centuries of the development of the Arabic language in 127 volumes, and honoured members of the team who worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition. The Sharjah Ruler inscribed on the copy, “With God’s grace, the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language project has been completed.”

In his keynote address, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), underscored that Sharjah’s true strength, as envisioned by H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, transcends architectural and urban development. It resides in cultivating human potential through an unwavering commitment to knowledge. This profound dedication has placed books at the centre of Sharjah’s vision, enlightening minds and unlocking pathways to boundless horizons.

Al Ameri said, “Each gathering at the Sharjah International Book Fair reaffirms the profound foundations of Sharjah’s ambitious cultural vision, where books have always stood as the bedrock of our highest aspirations. From the outset, the emirate committed to making books the axis upon which its present and future are built, launching a bold, global endeavour that champions Arab identity and engages cultures worldwide.”

“Yesterday we concluded the publishers conference where over 2,000 publishers from 108 nations signed 3,000+ contracts - the fourth consecutive year that this platform has facilitated the highest number of rights being bought and sold in the world. And for the next 12 days we have the best intellectuals from around the world who will enrich our visitors,” he added.

Latifa Moftaqir, Director of Books, Libraries, and Archives, Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication - Department of Culture, Kingdom of Morocco, noted, “With overwhelming happiness, in the name of Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, I would like to thank Sharjah for giving us this big honour on such a prestigious platform. This is a meeting between two brothers and symbolises an eternal cultural and human bond that continues to grow stronger. Thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah, a man of wise vision to make this city a shining example of knowledge and culture. His dedication to the arts and literature, exemplified by the pivotal role of the Sharjah Book Authority under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, who continues to serve as an inspiration.”

She continued, “The position that has been given to Morocco will be honoured by a rich programme. More than 40 literary figures will be leading colourful events, theatrical shows, artistic activities and a culinary journey that will unfold in a traditional pop-up restaurant. For children, we have curated special activities where they will explore Moroccan textiles, crafts and so on. It is important to mention that through our participation, we will accumulate a wealth of knowledge and experiences.”

The Algerian novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi delivered a speech expressing her gratitude and appreciation to His Highness, and Sheikha Bodour for honouring her as the Cultural Personality of the 43rd edition. In her speech, she praised the significant role Sharjah plays, under His Highness's leadership, in promoting knowledge, celebrating books, and honouring scholars and intellectuals. She highlighted how these efforts have opened wide doors of hope for further boundless creativity and literary and intellectual production.

She said, “Two decades ago I came to Sharjah for the first time wearing western clothes to visit this book fair and I was welcomed just like a family does with warmth. Since that day I have become Sharjah’s biggest fan. From my heart ‘I love you, Sharjah’.”

“Every Arabic speaker should know that His Highness is the knight who rose to protect the heritage of our language with the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language for which he put together more than 500 scholars and linguists to put together 127 volumes that cover all Arabic letters. He doesn’t care about media or praise, but this is his legacy that will remain forever.”

“The key to Sharjah’s passion for reading can be found in H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s family. And history tells us that a young man who spent everything to build his personal library grew up to become the ruler of this emirate. I share the same passion for books. My father challenged a military coup in our country and even pledged our food to protect our libraries. At one point, half of a public library was inside my home," she fondly remembered.

A short film about SIBF theme, ‘It Starts with a Book’ regaled the audience with its captivating imagery and storytelling depicting the endless journeys of discovery, exchange and progress that are fuelled by books.

Another short film unveiled the incredible seven-year project that culminated the efforts of a 700-member crew into the 127-volume Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language. The first repository of its kind in the world that encapsulates 17 centuries of the development of Arabic, the volumes have also been powered by AI and digitised for everyone to access in the world and is titled ‘MojamGPT’. The greatest highlight in the development of these volumes is the fact that more than 60 were produced within a year since the Sharjah Ruler made the commitment to expedite its completion at SIBF 2023.

Following the opening ceremony, The Ruler of Sharjah toured SIBF accompanied and briefed by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA.

H.H. also visited the Guest of Honour pavilion and was briefed about the various programmes and activities that will take place to familiarise visitors with Moroccan culture.

In addition, H.H. explored the pavilions of various Sharjah-based entities, gaining a deeper understanding of their contributions to the cultural landscape, and their support for literary, cultural, and scientific endeavours by Emirati and Arab authors and intellectuals. The Ruler of Sharjah also visited numerous pavilions showcasing the latest works from local and Arab publishers across diverse knowledge, culture, and scientific domains.

The 43rd edition of SIBF is hosting 2,522 publishers and exhibitors from 108 countries, alongside 250 guests from 63 nations who will lead a packed agenda of over 1,357 diverse events, including 500 cultural sessions, workshops, and panel discussions where authors will engage with key cultural and literary issues, as well as explore the latest trends in Arab and global literature.

The fair will also feature over 85 prominent Emirati and Arab authors and 49 renowned international guests from 14 countries. During the 12-day cultural festival, more than 400 authors will sign their latest works, adding to the event’s vibrant literary landscape.

