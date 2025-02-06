Sikka Art & Design Festival: Creativity Enriching Dubai’s Cultural Scene

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival, accompanied by a distinguished delegation of officials, namely: His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department and Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation; and His Excellency Majid Abdullah Alusaimi, Executive Director of Dubai Club for People of Determination.

This initiative, under the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy,’ is organised by the Authority under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture. It aims to empower artists and creatives and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, along with the visiting officials, toured the festival, which runs until 9 February, and engaged with several participating artists. She commended their creativity and vision, emphasising how their work reflects the richness and diversity of the city’s art scene. She highlighted the festival’s role in expressing the emirate’s cultural ambitions and elevating its global standing, noting Sikka’s significance in contributing to the growth of the cultural and creative industries. Reaffirming Dubai Culture’s commitment to supporting talent, she added that the Authority remains dedicated to fostering a sustainable artistic ecosystem—one that ensures the continued success of local creatives while strengthening Dubai’s economy.

During their visit, Her Excellency Hala Badri and the accompanying guests explored the festival’s diverse showcases, including murals and art installations by a distinguished selection of Emirati, UAE & GCC-based artists. Among the standout works were: ‘Rooted Connections’ by Tunisian artist Karim Jabbari, a mural that emphasises the complexities of human emotions and communication; ‘A Heritage of Night’ by Omani artist Eman Alrashdi, celebrating Emirati identity and the role of women as the soul of local heritage; and ‘Dream Big’ by Spanish artist Noé Peiró, which honours the city’s social and economic evolution and its ability to preserve its traditions.

The delegation also stopped at ‘Knot to Scale’ by Barcelonian Dubai-based entity Spatial Forces, which documents Dubai’s rich maritime and textile legacy, and ‘The Yellow Paper Boat,’ an origami-inspired piece celebrating the emirate’s maritime heritage. Additionally, they visited the ‘Wind Canvas’ by Wind Rises, highlighting the importance of Dubai Creek and its role in maritime trade. This project features three collaborative artworks created by six artists: Khawla Darwish, Rashid Al Mulla, Ghada Mehdi, German Fernandez, Hessa Al Awadhi, and Maryam Al Ramsi. They also visited ‘Merin’ a Pavilion designed by artist Rashid Al Mulla – Mabnai, that pays homage to Burj Rashid and its unique façade, drawing from Islamic and Arab architectural ornamentation.

During the tour, Her Excellency Hala Badri and the guests visited several of the festival’s dedicated houses, each offering a distinct perspective. At ‘Design House’ (House 164), curated by Alanood Bukhammas, they looked at six innovative artworks that pay tribute to the region’s unique architectural and cultural identity. The journey continued to The ‘Khaleeji House’ (House 353), curated by Yara Ayoob, where the works on display examined themes of dreams, transformation, and the relationship between the past and the future. The tour also included ‘The House in the Back of Your Mind’ (House 206), a collection of pieces delving into a sense of belonging, memory, and human connection. At ‘Archiving the Now’ (House 202), curated by Ola Allouz, they engaged with art that highlighted the significance of heritage preservation and storytelling, blending both traditional and digital artistic practices.

The delegation also visited ‘Bait Al Khazaf,’ a space that showcases the craftsmanship of Dubai’s ceramic artists through innovative sculptures and designs. The tour continued to ‘The House on Memory Lane’ (House 200) and ‘The House on a Two-Way Street’ (House 436), where they explored the interplay between past and present.

The guests also experienced the ‘House of Saffron,’ a display of seven artworks reflecting saffron's deep cultural significance in the region. In addition to the visual showcase, the house offered a unique tasting experience curated by eight renowned chefs.

At ‘House 348,’ presented by ‘7X’ and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the delegation viewed a series of artworks celebrating Emirati identity and cultural evolution. Among the standout pieces were ‘Time Stamps’ by Abdullah Alastad, ‘Embroidery on Printed Images’ by Aysha Al Madhani, ‘Reimagining Carrom’ by Hind Rais, ‘Eternal Motion: The UAE’s Journey’ by Mariam Alobeidli, and ‘Kazua Chair’ by Hessa Al Zarooni.

The 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival features over 350 artworks and installations, making it the largest in the festival’s history, both in programming and artistic showcases. Sikka is organised in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, and the Emirates Council for Rural Development.

