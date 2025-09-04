Summit to Offer Insights into the Future of Publishing in Dubai

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has announced the details of the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025, to be held from 30 October to 1 November under the theme “The Future of Publishing Industry”. The summit will gather more than 80 speakers from 14 countries, including five keynote speakers, across over 45 panel discussions and 10 workshops.

Speaking at the press conference, Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025, described the summit as a strategic platform that reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing knowledge and culture both regionally and globally. He emphasised that the event aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for cultural and intellectual dialogue, and highlighted the central role of libraries in empowering future generations and merging creativity with technology to strengthen the region’s influence in the publishing sector.

Ali Al Tamimi, fellow committee member, underlined that the summit will explore digital transformation, artificial intelligence in knowledge management, the future of print and digital publishing, international distribution and marketing mechanisms, and the creation of global partnerships. He noted that the event will serve as a practical forum to generate actionable recommendations that boost the competitiveness and sustainability of the industry.

Jamal Al Shehhi, also on the Supreme Committee, observed that publishing is undergoing a pivotal transformation driven by technological change and evolving reading habits. He pointed to the summit as an opportunity to tackle pressing issues such as intellectual property rights, supply chain challenges, and shifting preferences among younger readers. According to Al Shehhi, the outcomes of the summit will provide a roadmap for institutions and individuals to adapt, while presenting a model that strengthens the publishing industry’s regional and global presence.

The summit will bring together representatives of publishers, university presses, literary agents, literary award organisations, booksellers, and other experts to discuss the future of the global publishing industry. Representatives from the UAE’s publishing community, including the Emirates Publishers Association, will take part alongside leading international houses such as Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins.

The summit will address several themes, including innovation, technology, transformation, the global publishing landscape, translation, purposeful publishing with purpose, and the art of writing.

Hands-on workshops will complement the discussions, offering practical training in translation, editing, publishing operations, children’s literature, typography, and inclusive work environments. These sessions are designed to help aspiring writers, editors, and publishers develop skills and adapt to the industry’s rapid changes. These workshops will be a valuable opportunity for aspiring writers, editors, and publishers to acquire new tools and hone their skills to keep pace with the rapid developments in this industry.

Programme highlights will also include the growing influence of digital and audiobooks, the integration of multimedia experiences for younger readers, and key commercial issues such as intellectual property, marketing, and global distribution. A major focus will be achieving a sustainable balance between traditional and digital publishing, promoting book mobility, and accelerating access to international markets, all while maintaining ethical standards and fostering sustainability in content creation.

Registration for the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025 is free via the official link: https://dilps.mbrl.ae/

This initiative underscores the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to supporting the publishing sector and presenting an innovative knowledge ecosystem that unites creativity, technology, and human values, ensuring the industry’s sustainability and strengthening its role in building a knowledgeable, creative society.