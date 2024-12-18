The 11th Camel Trek Nears Completion: A Celebration of UAE Heritage

Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmouk: The Journey Embodies Our Historical and Cultural Values



The 11th edition of the Camel Trek, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC), is nearing its final destination in Dubai after covering over half of its 680 km journey across the UAE desert. Featuring 33 participants from 17 nationalities, the trek will culminate at the Heritage Village in Global Village on December 21, after 13 days of travel.

The expedition began on December 9 in the Rub' al Khali desert and has passed key checkpoints, including Tel Marib, South Shah, the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary “Bab Bin Mudhahiya,” Al-Du’aisiya, and North Al-Qaw’a, among others. The caravan is now advancing towards Khaznah, Ajban, and Saih Al-Silm before reaching its final destination.

A Journey with a Message

Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, commended the participants' dedication and resilience in facing natural challenges like cold weather and tough terrain. He highlighted the role of HHC trainers in preparing the participants for such hardships, stating:

“This journey was a real test of teamwork. With the increase in participants, we extended travel hours, often arriving after nightfall. This year’s trek simulated historical journeys, with participants preparing their meals and adapting to conditions similar to those faced by our ancestors.”

Bin Dalmouk emphasized that the trek carries a significant cultural message, aiming to raise awareness about the UAE's rich heritage:

“Through this journey, we aim to reconnect with our history, preserving our national identity and introducing future generations to the essence of desert life—a key part of our ancestors’ lives.”

Traditions and Personal Stories

For some participants, the trek was a journey of self-discovery and cultural immersion. Emirati citizen Khaled Yahya Al-Balushi, inspired by Al-Oula Radio, shared:

“This experience allows me to honor my forefathers' journeys and represent the UAE’s traditions in the best light. Through cooperation and commitment, we showcase the beauty of Emirati customs alongside participants from diverse backgrounds.”

Dutch horse trainer Harmke Westervelt also expressed her joy at participating:

“This journey was challenging yet deeply rewarding. As a horse trainer, I found bonding with my camel a unique and transformative experience, highlighting the incredible traits of these remarkable creatures.”

About the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC) is a leading organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Emirati culture and heritage. It serves as a hub for cultural and heritage initiatives, competitions, and research, fostering a deep sense of national identity among Emirati youth while promoting UAE traditions on a global stage.

For more information, visit www.hhc.gov.ae.

