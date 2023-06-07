The 7th Korean Film Festival 2023: Celebrating Companionship through Captivating Films

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Korean Film Festival, taking place from June 8th to 11th at Vox Cinema in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. This year's festival, themed "Companionship," aims to showcase the power of friendship and the deep emotional resonance found in Korean cinema.

The Korean Film Festival 2023 presents a curated lineup of eight captivating Korean films that span across various genres, each with its own unique story to tell. The festival will kick off with the opening film "Hunt," a thrilling action drama directed by LEE Jung Jae. The lineup features movies such as "Mission: Possible," a hilarious action-comedy directed by KIM Hyung-joo, and "The Night Owl," a thought-provoking drama directed by Ahn Tae-jin.

Other films to be screened include the animated adventure "Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters," the compelling drama "Confession," the action-packed comedy "Confidential Assignment 2: International," the touching documentary "Fanatic," and the thrilling science fiction action film "Alienoid Part 1," directed by CHOI Dong-hoon.

"We are delighted to present the 2023 Korean Film Festival, which celebrates the theme of 'Companionship'. Through these carefully selected films, we hope to inspire viewers to appreciate the value of friendship and deepen the cultural exchange between Korea and the UAE." said LEE Yong Hee, director of the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE.

The screening schedule for the Korean Film Festival 2023 is as follows:

 Hunt: June 8 (Thursday) at 7 pm

 Mission: Possible: June 9 (Friday) at 5 pm

 The Night Owl: June 9 (Friday) at 7 pm

 Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters: June 10 (Saturday) at 3 pm

 Confession: June 10 (Saturday) at 5 pm

 Confidential Assignment 2: International: June 10 (Saturday) at 7 pm

 Fanatic: June 11 (Sunday) at 5 pm

 Alienoid Part 1: June 11 (Sunday) at 7 pm

The Korean Film Festival 2023 promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, showcasing the rich storytelling, compelling performances, and emotional depth that Korean films are renowned for.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase at Vox Cinema in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. For more information and updates, please visit the official website of the Korean Cultural Center (https://uae.korean-culture.org/en ).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.