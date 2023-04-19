The famous Indian artist Aloo Ramish passed away due to a heart attack

The Telugu film industry was left in shock on Tuesday morning with the sudden demise of actor and comedian Allu Ramesh at the age of 52. The renowned actor, who was born and brought up in Vizag, passed away in his hometown after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Allu Ramesh was widely known for his memorable performances in movies like 'Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata'. His sudden passing has left his industry colleagues grieving.

Director Anand Ravi, known for his famous works like 'Korameenu', 'Napoleon' and 'Prathinidhi', took to Facebook to express his condolences alongside two pictures of the actor-comedian. In his post, the filmmaker spoke about how Allu Ramesh had been his biggest support since day one and expressed his disbelief at the news of his passing.

Actress Rekha Boj, who has acted in movies like 'Daamini Villa', 'Rangeela', and 'Kalaya Tasmai Namaha', bid a teary farewell to the late actor and expressed her sadness at the loss of a talented artist.

Allu Ramesh began his career in the entertainment industry with a brief stint in theaters before making his acting debut in 2001 with Shriram Balaji's Telugu directorial 'Chirujallu'. Over the course of his more than two-decade-long career, Allu Ramesh acted in around 50 Telugu films, impressing everyone with his comic timing in projects like 'Mathura Wines', 'Veedhi', 'Tolu Bommalata', 'Ravana Desam', 'Blade Babji', among others.

He was last seen in director Venkatesh Pediredla's 'Anukoni Prayanam', which featured Rajendra Prasad and Narasimharaju in lead roles. He also played the role of Nukaraju's father in director Sai Kiran Adivi's 'Kerintha', released in 2015. In addition to making a mark on the big screen, he was also seen in a number of television shows.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.