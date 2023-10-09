The INFINITE Exhibition: A Fusion of Arabic Calligraphy and Digital Art

As part of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) until 31 October under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Mondoir Gallery presents a captivating fusion of the timeless beauty of Arabic calligraphy with cutting-edge techniques. It champions the mission to mainstream digital art, pushing the boundaries of creativity while celebrating the rich heritage of Arabic script.

The INFINITE exhibition features 23 artworks by Emirati artist and calligrapher Diaa Allam, offering a glimpse into his extensive artistic journey and his profound connection to Arabic calligraphy. Each stroke and curve in his work serves as a testament to his contemporary mastery, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the evolving beauty and elegance of this art form.

Furthermore, INFINITE will introduce three never-before-seen pieces by Diaa Allam, blending modern calligraphy with abstract art in works titled Orbit, Waves of Positivity, and Paths of Our Lives. These pieces embody the artist's ongoing exploration of artistic expression, seamlessly fusing the grace of modern calligraphy with the boundless creativity of abstract art. Additionally, Allam's animated works delve into the intersection of this art with technology.

Dubai Calligraphy Biennale continues its journey of excellence and enhancing the public’s passion for the art of calligraphy through CalliGO, an augmented reality experience offered by Diaa Allam in partnership with 3IXAM across 11 different locations in Dubai. The activity aims to motivate visitors to discover the relationship between the art of calligraphy and 3D technology through a collection of Diaa Allam’s artistic works, in addition to raising their level of awareness of the environment by introducing them to the most prominent species of endangered animals that can be discovered during their journey to search for treasure.

This activity sheds light on Allam’s creativity through seven of his unique paintings, each of which represents an endangered animal. The works are distributed across 11 of the biennale's locations, namely: Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum; Al Safa Art and Design Library; Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children; Dubai Design District; the Cultural & Scientific Association in Al Mamzar; Foundry; AWC Gallery; Mondoir Gallery; Firetti Contemporary; Third Avenue Boutique Restaurant in Dubai Mall; and Art Plus Studio in Al Quoz.

Visitors can participate in the activity by scanning the QR code next to the artworks and begin the journey of collecting pictures of animals for a chance to enter the raffle and win several prizes, including limited edition signed prints by Diaa Allam, an iPad from 3IXAM, silk scarves from L’Ambère, and vouchers from Third Avenue Restaurant.

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale is supported by Al Rostamani Group (Lead Supporter) and Sandooq Al Watan (Supporter), and is being held in partnership with a variety of entities in the local cultural scene, including: Dubai Design District (D3), The Cultural and Scientific Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Expo City Dubai, DIFC Gate Avenue, Museum of the Future, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, Juma Al-Majid Center, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Media Office, Dubai Municipality, Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, Women’s Museum, Tashkeel, Art Jameel, Mattar Bin Lahej Gallery, Boccara Gallery, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Firetti Gallery, Efie Gallery, BEDU, AWC Gallery, Hobb Bookstore, Opera Gallery, Mondoir Art Gallery, thejamjar, Medaf, Mirzam, Kalimat, Slay Café, Frame Café, 3IXAM, Huawei, and Level Shoes.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.