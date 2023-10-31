The Middle East’s leading design platform, Dubai Design Week, returns 7 – 12 November with a focus on designers from region

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council

• The Middle East's design platform brings together established and emerging designers from the region to exchange ideas, inspire audiences and present the possibilities of what can be achieved through design

• With more than 500 designers, architects and creative practitioners participating, Dubai Design Week will feature thought-provoking installations, commissioned projects, exhibitions, talks and workshops exploring topics from sustainability and emerging technologies to design-led impact solutions

• Downtown Design, the region’s leading fair for contemporary and quality design, marks its 10th edition and will hold a fundraising initiative for Emirates Red Crescent for Gaza Relief efforts.

• Dubai Design Week, taking place 7-12 November in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District; a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is free and open to the public

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 31st October, 2023: Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture, Dubai Design Week has announced its full programme taking place in d3 between 7-12 November. Dubai Design Week fosters Dubai’s role as the Middle East’s epicentre for design and culture, and a nurturing hub for creative talents from around the world. The event will bring to the design community and general public an immersive experience featuring exhibitions, pop-ups, panel discussions, hands-on workshops and large-scale outdoor installations. Downtown Design, Dubai Design Week’s anchor event and the leading fair for contemporary and high-quality design, will mark its 10th edition.

Each year, Dubai Design Week provides a unique opportunity for designers from across the region to showcase their work to an international audience and is a platform for critical discourse, promoting responsible and impactful design and encouraging designers to consider the broader implications of their work; from traditional practices and emerging technologies to environmental sustainability and design-led social impact solutions.

This year in response to the devasting events occurring in Gaza, Downtown Design will be raising funds for humanitarian aid to support the many innocent civilians who are affected by the ongoing tragedy. Visitors to the fair will be asked to pay an entrance fee of AED 25 at the door of which the full amount will be donated to Emirates Red Crescent for Gaza relief efforts. The Art Dubai Group, who owns and manages Downtown Design, will match the total funds raised.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.